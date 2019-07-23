Portland Actors Conservatory Announces New Acting Class

This summer, Portland Actors Conservatory is beginning a new acting class titled Acting for Real I which will be taught by the Conservatory's founder and Artistic Director, Beth Harper, a highly respected and much sought-after acting teacher.

Welcome to Portland Actors Conservatory, where we celebrate the process of discovering the actor in every person and the artist in every actor.

By becoming a serious student of acting, you are choosing a life in the living arts that will thrill, challenge and possibly even frighten you. At the Portland Actors Conservatory, we surround you with mentors who will inspire you to rely on your impulses; challenge you to open your mind, heart and inner spirit; and explore with you what it means to be human.

"Together we will take a journey that will give you the tools you need to excel as a professional actor. You will learn theory but more importantly, you will learn to transform theory into practice. This is the heart of all great actor training."

Beth Harper, Artistic Director

The Conservatory provides each actor the tools with which to work, a safe place to play, the foundation from which to jump and the space in which to fly. Take a deep breath and get ready to have your mind blown, your heart ripped open and your soul transformed.

Lauren Bair, Class of 2005

Portland Actors Conservatory received full accreditation from the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST) in March 2008. A NAST-accredited school assures that students are in a program that meets rigorous academic, financial and administrative standards. Conservatory-eligible students are able to find funding through Federal Financial Aid, grants and student loans, and Conservatory work is more likely to be accepted as transferable credit with a college or university.





