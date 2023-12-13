Play On Shakespeare Reveals Winter/Spring 2024 Season

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare in performance through translation and adaptation, has announced their Winter/Spring 2024 Season.

Building upon Play On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences. The series – presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare – has released Macbeth, Pericles, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Coriolanus amongst various other titles over the last three years.

Play On Podcasts recently won two Signal Awards – for Best Original Music/Score (Gold) and for Best Scripted Fiction (Silver).

On December 18, Play On Podcasts will release episode 1 of Romeo & Juliet. The NAATCO / Two River Theater production is translated by Hansol Jung and directed by Dustin Wills – with radio play by Catherine Eaton.

Measure for Measure

Portland State University

March 1 - 9 (preview on February 29)

Translation: Aditi Brennan Kapil

Direction: Karin Magaldi

Location: Lincoln Performance Hall [Portland, OR]

Portland State University's Professor Karin Magaldi directs Aditi Brennan Kapil's translation of William Shakespeare's Measure For Measure, which explores the corrupting influence of power, even for the most virtuous of individuals.

Hamlet

Portland Shakespeare Project in collaboration with the Actors Conservatory

April 12 - 21 (previews on April 10 & 11)

Translation: Lisa Peterson

Direction: Michael Mendelson

Location: 21ten Theatre [Portland, OR]

Portland Shakespeare Project in collaboration with the Actors Conservatory will produce Lisa Peterson's translation of Hamlet. Tormented by his father's death and brimming with revenge, Hamlet seeks to avenge his father. As he plots to expose the truth, the lives of Hamlet's friends and family unravel around him with tragedy on the horizon.

Coriolanus

Presented by Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Portland Center Stage

Produced in association with upstart crow collective and Play On Shakespeare

[Portland Center Stage production]

April 20 - May 19

Translation: Sean San José

Adaption and Direction: Rosa Joshi

Location: U.S. Bank Main Stage [Portland, OR]

Famine threatens Rome and hunger fuels the tensions between the country's elite and the deprived masses. As civil unrest stirs political upheaval, the war hero Coriolanus is driven to defend and then destroy his own country. Shakespeare's rare and unique tragedy will be fueled by a dynamic female and non-binary ensemble, and a muscular, movement-focused staging. In partnership with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and upstart crow collective.

“Coriolanus” will continue with an Oregon Shakespeare Festival production in the summer and fall at Thomas Theatre in Ashland, OR. Further details will be available shortly.

ACMRS Press [Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies] continues releasing Play On Shakespeare's translations in print. All 39 titles will be published by early 2024.

Play On Shakespeare's DEMOS project is now available on YouTube. The DEMOS project is a series of vibrant, short films that demonstrate side-by-side performances of Shakespeare's original text and the modern translations featuring extraordinarily talented actors with a wealth of experience performing Shakespeare.