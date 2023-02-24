Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at NUREYEV'S EYES at Good Theater

Performances run February 22nd through March 12th.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Good Theater continues its 20th anniversary season with NUREYEV'S EYES, running February 22nd through March 12th. Directed by James Noel Hoban, the production will star Joseph Bearor as Jamie Wyeth and Michael Grew as Rudolf Nureyev, and feature a set by James Noel Hoban and Craig Robinson, props by Annon Bill, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by Iain Odlin, and stage management by Michael Lynch.

Check out a first look in the photos below!

NUREYEV'S EYES will play at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Good Theater will present the Maine premiere of this fascinating play about Maine artist, Jamie Wyeth, and ballet superstar Rudolf Nureyev. In the 1970s, Wyeth did a series of portraits of the famed dancer. In the beginning, the two could barely stand one another, but as the work progressed, they came to find that they shared more in common than they ever could have expected. Starring Michael Grew in his Good Theater debut as Rudolf Nureyev and Good Theater veteran Joseph Bearor as Jamie Wyeth, this look into the lives of two fascinating creators is one that no artist or admirer of the arts should miss.

Photo Credit: Steve Underwood

Joseph Bearor as Jamie Wyeth and Michael Grew as Rudolf Nureyev

Michael Grew as Rudolf Nureyev

Joseph Bearor as Jamie Wyeth and Michael Grew as Rudolf Nureyev

Michael Grew as Rudolf Nureyev and Joseph Bearor as Jamie Wyeth

Joseph Bearor as Jamie Wyeth and Michael Grew as Rudolf Nureyev

