Photos: First Look At ME AND TAMMY At triangle productions!

triangle productions! presents their new show, Me & Tammy. The play has been in development for the past four years and it too has come time to shine a light on Tammy. But not just one relationship, but her life. And where better to do it than where she loved to be - on stage.

April 6, 1998, brought a lot of sorrow to many in the country western world when the beloved Queen of Country and Western Music singer Tammy Wynette died. She was only fifty-five years of age.

That night, John who impersonates Tammy has been asked to go on - how can he? He too is devastated. That is until the ghost of Tammy visits him and reassures that everything will be alright.

Some of Tammy's famous songs are included in the show including Kids say the darndest things, You and Me, and eleven in all.

Directed by Donald Horn, with ostume, set, props by Donald Horn, stage management by Jason Coffey, lighting design by Trevor Sargent, and wigs by Jane Holmes/See Jane.