PRETTY WOMAN, ALADDIN, And More Announced For 2023â€“2024 Broadway Season At Morris Performing Arts Center

The season also includes Mamma Mia!, STOMP, Little Women, and Cirque Dreams Holidaze.

Mar. 24, 2023 Â 
The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveils its highly anticipated 23-24 Season for the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES will include the following touring productions: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, Disney's ALADDIN, LITTLE WOMEN and MAMMA MIA! The 2023-24 season will also include STOMP as a Season Add-On.

"We are thrilled to present such a strong Broadway season for South Bend! Starting with the South Bend premiere of Disney's ALADDIN, the National Tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, and the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!, the 23-24 Season truly offers something for everyone," says Amy Hamm, executive director of The American Theatre Guild. "We also plan to continue our Staging the Future mission and provide access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members."

Season tickets for the 23-24 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES are available for purchase now at BroadwayInSouthBend.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Nov. 3-5, 2023

Morris Performing Arts Center

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

Dec. 1-3, 2023

Morris Performing Arts Center

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. Imaginative and fun for the whole family, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will feature a multi-national cast comprised of some of the world's most astounding artists. Audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as they witness exquisite choreography and an array of musical numbers comprised of holiday classics with a modern twist.

Performers bring to life a fantastical assortment of holiday storybook characters including reindeer, nutcrackers and gingerbread people to the delight of children and adults alike. With new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

Disney's ALADDIN

March 19-24, 2024

Morris Performing Arts Center

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical.

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw this new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris).

STOMP

April 2, 2024

Morris Performing Arts Center

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show.

LITTLE WOMEN

April 26-28, 2024

Morris Performing Arts Center

Produced nationally and internationally, LITTLE WOMEN has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, LITTLE WOMEN follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. LITTLE WOMEN embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope, and everlasting love - the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

MAMMA MIA!

May 31-June 2, 2024

Morris Performing Arts Center

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.
And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, and lost ticket insurance. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org, and the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to the 2023-2024 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




