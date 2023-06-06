OrpheusPDX Single Tickets Are Available Now

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: MARY JANE at Third Rail Repertory Theatre Photo 3 Review: MARY JANE at Third Rail Repertory Theatre
Review: IN A DIFFERENT REALITY SHE'S CLAWING AT THE WALLS at Shaking The Tree Photo 4 Review: IN A DIFFERENT REALITY SHE'S CLAWING AT THE WALLS at Shaking The Tree

With its second season set to begin in August, regular tickets to OrpheusPDX productions are now on sale, beginning as low as $50. The second season continues what’s quickly becoming a very popular programming model of producing one classic Bel Canto opera and one contemporary masterpiece in Portland State University’s 475-seat Lincoln Hall, touted by Opera News as “Portland’s best opera space.” The 2023 season includes:

THE ROYAL SHEPHERD

(Il Re Pastore)

W. A. Mozart

Thursday, August 3, 2023, 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 6, 2023, 3:00 pm

With one stunning aria after another, Mozart’s comic gem brings to life the tale of young love and royalty in disguise with Mozart’s unique musical genius and his deep understanding of the human heart.

DARK SISTERS

Nico Muhly

Thursday, August 24, 2023, 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 27, 2023, 7:30 pm

The story of resilience, survival, and ultimately of hope seen through the eyes of one extraordinary woman. Trapped within the confines of a polygamist, patriarchal cult, she emerges as a singular voice, one no longer content to be one of many.




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Hart Adds NATIVE GARDENS To Its 2022-2023 Season Photo
Hart Adds NATIVE GARDENS To Its 2022-2023 Season

Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre will include 'Native Gardens' by Karen Zacarìas in its highly acclaimed 2022-2023 season. Under the visionary leadership of HART's newly appointed Artistic Director, Harrison Butler, the introduction of 'Native Gardens' signifies a new era of exceptional theatrical experiences in Hillsboro.

2
Hart Adds NATIVE GARDENS To 2022-2023 Season; 2023-2024 Season Lineup Announced Photo
Hart Adds NATIVE GARDENS To 2022-2023 Season; 2023-2024 Season Lineup Announced

Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre have unveiled the inclusion of 'Native Gardens' by Karen Zacarìas in its highly acclaimed 2022-2023 season. Under the visionary leadership of HART's newly appointed Artistic Director, Harrison Butler, the introduction of 'Native Gardens' signifies a new era of exceptional theatrical experiences in Hillsboro.

3
Profile Theatre Brings a Bit of Hollywood to Portland Photo
Profile Theatre Brings a Bit of Hollywood to Portland

For the final show of their most ambitious season to date, Profile Theatre presents How to Make An American Son, by christopher oscar peña, directed by Ben Villegas Randle. Peña is one of the featured playwrights of Profile’s special two-year 25th anniversary season entitled “The American Generation” along with Kristoffer Diaz and Lauren Yee.

4
PRETTY WOMAN, THE CHER SHOW And More Announced For 2023–24 Broadway Season At Pikes Photo
PRETTY WOMAN, THE CHER SHOW And More Announced For 2023–24 Broadway Season At Pikes Peak Center

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveils its highly anticipated 23–24 Season for the Pikes Peak Center. The BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES will include the following Broadway touring productions: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, HAIRSPRAY, LITTLE WOMEN and THE CHER SHOW. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Lakewood Theatre Company (4/28-6/11)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Make An American Son
Imago Theatre (6/08-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SPOTLIGHT RECITAL: Très Coloré et Élégant | Chamber Music Northwest
Lincoln Recital Hall (7/18-7/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Viennese Revolutionaries | Chamber Music Northwest
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Voices of the Soul featuring Fred Child | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Performance Hall (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opening Night: Poetry in Music | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Kaul Auditorium, Reed College (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW@NIGHT: McGill, Goodyear & Catalyst | Chamber Music Northwest
The Armory at Portland Center Stage (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# umama womama: Coleman, Lash & Ngwenyama | Chamber Music Northwest
Lincoln Performance Hall (7/10-7/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opening Night: Poetry in Music | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Performance Hall (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNCOVERED Voices | Chamber Music Northwest
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (7/13-7/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You