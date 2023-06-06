OrpheusPDX Single Tickets Are Available Now

With its second season set to begin in August, regular tickets to OrpheusPDX productions are now on sale, beginning as low as $50. The second season continues what’s quickly becoming a very popular programming model of producing one classic Bel Canto opera and one contemporary masterpiece in Portland State University’s 475-seat Lincoln Hall, touted by Opera News as “Portland’s best opera space.” The 2023 season includes:

THE ROYAL SHEPHERD

(Il Re Pastore)

W. A. Mozart

Thursday, August 3, 2023, 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 6, 2023, 3:00 pm

With one stunning aria after another, Mozart’s comic gem brings to life the tale of young love and royalty in disguise with Mozart’s unique musical genius and his deep understanding of the human heart.

DARK SISTERS

Nico Muhly

Thursday, August 24, 2023, 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 27, 2023, 7:30 pm

The story of resilience, survival, and ultimately of hope seen through the eyes of one extraordinary woman. Trapped within the confines of a polygamist, patriarchal cult, she emerges as a singular voice, one no longer content to be one of many.