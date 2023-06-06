OrpheusPDX Single Tickets Are Available Now

Learn more about the lineup here!
POPULAR
With its second season set to begin in August, regular tickets to OrpheusPDX productions are now on sale, beginning as low as $50. The second season continues what’s quickly becoming a very popular programming model of producing one classic Bel Canto opera and one contemporary masterpiece in Portland State University’s 475-seat Lincoln Hall, touted by Opera News as “Portland’s best opera space.” The 2023 season includes:
(Il Re Pastore)
W. A. Mozart
Thursday, August 3, 2023, 7:30 pm
Sunday, August 6, 2023, 3:00 pm
With one stunning aria after another, Mozart’s comic gem brings to life the tale of young love and royalty in disguise with Mozart’s unique musical genius and his deep understanding of the human heart.
Thursday, August 24, 2023, 7:30 pm
Sunday, August 27, 2023, 7:30 pm
The story of resilience, survival, and ultimately of hope seen through the eyes of one extraordinary woman. Trapped within the confines of a polygamist, patriarchal cult, she emerges as a singular voice, one no longer content to be one of many.
Videos
|Something Rotten!
Lakewood Theatre Company (4/28-6/11) PHOTOS
|How to Make An American Son
Imago Theatre (6/08-6/25)
|SPOTLIGHT RECITAL: Très Coloré et Élégant | Chamber Music Northwest
Lincoln Recital Hall (7/18-7/18)
|Viennese Revolutionaries | Chamber Music Northwest
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (7/20-7/20)
|Voices of the Soul featuring Fred Child | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Performance Hall (7/23-7/23)
|Opening Night: Poetry in Music | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Kaul Auditorium, Reed College (6/24-6/24)
|NEW@NIGHT: McGill, Goodyear & Catalyst | Chamber Music Northwest
The Armory at Portland Center Stage (7/12-7/12)
|umama womama: Coleman, Lash & Ngwenyama | Chamber Music Northwest
Lincoln Performance Hall (7/10-7/10)
|Opening Night: Poetry in Music | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Performance Hall (6/24-6/24)
|UNCOVERED Voices | Chamber Music Northwest
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (7/13-7/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You