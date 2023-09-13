OUR UTOPIA Comes to The Vault Theatre This Week

Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro’s resident professional theater company, explores the meaning of community in their world premiere of Our Utopia by Hillsboro playwright Carlos-Zenen Trujillo, directed by newly Artistic Director of Ashalnd New Play Festival Jackie Apodaba in her B&B directorial Debut!

“This project has been three years in the making and I am so thrilled that we are finally able to see this production come to life!” Says B&B Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb, “It has been exciting to connect with Jackie and Ashland New Plays Festival for this project and being able to support the growth of a writer in Hillsboro like Carlos is extremely exciting.”

Our Utopia is an immersive theatrical experience loosely based on Thorton Wilder’s Our Town. The audience will begin their experience with the chance to talk to the characters directly, and gain a better understand of the fictional intentional community in which the characters live. The story of Our Utopia will be delivered as much by well-established theatrical forms, as it will by the audience exploring the theatre and speaking directly with the characters.

With this production, Bag&Baggage roles out its first Community Sponsorship initiative! “This is a play about community in all its forms. To uplift this idea we have launched the Community Sponsorship Initiative which invites donors of all sizes from the community of Hillsboro to take an active part in the storytelling on our stage” says Whitcomb. A typical show sponsorship entails a $1,000 donation. The Community Sponsorship initiative will allow individuals to donate directly to this production, and once the total amount of donations reaches $1,000 those who contributed will become members of The Swallowtail Guild - the moniker given to Community Sponsors of Our Utopia.

Our Utopia previews September 14th, and runs September 15th - October 1st at The Vault Theatre in Hillsboro. Tickets will be offered at a sliding scale from $20 - $35, and can be purchased on their website bagnbaggage.org. Affordability and accessibility options are available.