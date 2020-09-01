Northwest Children's Theater and School Fall Online Classes Begin September 8

From ages 4 to 14, there's something for everyone who's ready to flex their creative muscles.

Northwest Children's Theater and School is offering brand-new online classes sure to delight the budding thespian in your home. Building on the success of online summer camp, NWCT has developed curriculum for fall that's engaging, interactive, entertaining, and gets kids up on their feet for a unique Zoom experience that you won't find anywhere else.

Kimberley Monk-Goldsmith is the mother of two kids, Lucille (age 5) and Charlotte (age 8), who can't get enough of NWCT Online. "Basically, you can't go wrong with a class from NWCT," says Monk-Goldsmith. "The activities are fun and imaginative, and the teachers are amazing!"

For ages 4 to 6, NWCT offers First Stage classes - a perfect introduction to theater arts combining storytelling, theater games, and plenty of fun. Monk-Goldsmith likes the small class size - these classes have a maximum of six students. "The teachers give the kids individual attention, keeping them engaged and participating all class long," she states.

PAW Patrol: Create your own animal character and work together to complete missions that protect Adventure Bay.

Under the Sea: Let's go for a swim! Whether you're a mermaid, manatee, or megalodon, life is the bubbles under the sea.

For ages 6 to 10, NWCT offers Explore Classes, where students go on an adventure, stretching their imagination to create a world of their own. "Charlotte LOVES Explore Classes," exclaims Monk-Goldsmith. "According to her, it has everything - adventure, fun, games, challenges, and mystery. As the mom, I was pleased because my daughter has been so happy. She talked about the class nonstop when it was over."

Trolls on Tour (ages 6-9): Create your own colorful character and march to your own beat through the magical, musical world of Trolls!

Spies in Disguise (ages 7-10): Calling all covert operatives! Your mission, should you choose to accept it, will be full of excitement and intrigue. Don your best disguise and join our clandestine meetings, where we'll solve puzzles and uncover clues to thwart the enemy's evil plans.

For students ages 8 to 14 who want to dive into theater technique, NWCT offers Skills Classes that focus specifically on acting, musical theater, or improvisation. These classes were the most popular offering over the summer.

Musical Theater: Movie Musicals (ages 8-10): Mama Mia, let's Bring it On! From Newsies to Hairspray, sharpen your singing and dancing skills as you tackle songs from Musical Theater: Inspired by True Stories (ages 10-14): Master these songs from musicals based on real life! Whether you go back to 1776 in Hamilton, travel to Gander in Come From Away, or become a star in On Your Feet, you'll be singing and dancing your way through your home.

Acting: Scene Study (ages 10-14): Flex your acting muscles and refine your craft! Using two-person and three-person scenes, students will work collaboratively with scene partners, learning to analyze text to unlock character attributes and unleashing their expressive artistic voice.

Improv! (ages 10-14): Dive deep into the fundamentals of improvisational comedy and work those funny bones! Laugh and learn through the basics, such as "Yes, and...," CORE (Character, Objective, Relationship, and Environment), all the fun games you see on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and more!

For the child who is ready to be on "stage", NWCT offers a Playlab where kids ages 8 to 11 audition, rehearse, and perform an online play. The fall Playlab, Dr. Evil and the Pigeons with Lasers, was written exclusively as a virtual production. The bumbling "mastermind," Dr. Evil, reveals his newest plans for world domination: trained

pigeons... with lasers! Along with the Council of Evil, Dr. Evil unleashes the pigeon army upon a rainy Portland and a harsh, brash New Jersey. Can Josephine Esoteric and her army of tigers with jet packs take them down? Students will learn acting techniques for the camera, design their own backdrops, and learn how to incorporate sound effects.

NWCT Online Fall Classes begin September 8. Weekday and Saturday options are available.

Learn more about our online resources at nwcts.org/updates.

Shows View More Portland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You