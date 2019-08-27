NW Children's Theater Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
Avast, ye mateys! Set sail on a high-seas adventure with a motley crew of bumbling pirates as the fearsome Captain Braid Beard lands at a quiet family vacation spot in search of an expert digger to join the crew.
This slapstick swashbuckler will delight children, parents, and every pirate-at-heart.
Sept 21 - Oct 13, 2019Showtimes 11am & 2pmSept. 21, 22, 28, 29 Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13Sensory Friendly Show
Sept. 29 @ 2 Pm
Asl Interpreted Show
Oct. 5 @ 11 Am
Audio Described Show
Oct. 5 @ 2 PmAdults $19-21, Youth $15-17 + Handling Fee
503-222-2190
Http://nwcts.org
1819 Nw Everett Street, Portland, Or 97209. Box Office: 503-222-2190