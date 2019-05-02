NNPN Rolling World Premiere of WOLF AT THE DOOR Continues in Portland

National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, announces the continuation of its 83rd Rolling World Premiere (RWP): Wolf at the Door by Marisela Treviño Orta. With a successful run at New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch) and its second production wrapping up at Kitchen Dog Theater this weekend, (Dallas, TX), the play arrives this week at Milagro (May 2-25) before wrapping up its Roll at Halcyon Theatre (2019 Dates TBA in Chicago).



An NNPN Rolling World Premiere (RWP) models a process for developing and producing new plays that results in stronger work overall and the momentum needed for a play to join the repertoire of frequently produced new American works. Each Rolling World Premiere connects three or more NNPN Member Theaters that choose to mount the same new play within a 12-month period, allowing the playwright to develop the work with a new creative team in each theater's community. To date, NNPN has championed RWPs with over one million dollars in financial support. Alumni plays have received hundreds of subsequent productions, recognition in markets across the world, been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, won Steinberg/ATCA, Stavis, PEN and Blackburn awards, and been adapted into feature films.



In this dark fairy tale, Isadora finds the strength to stand up to her abusive husband Septimo when he forces the very pregnant Yolot to stay against her will. While Septimo makes plans for the baby, Isadora and Yolot devise one of their own. And as a pack of wolves closes in on the hacienda, Isadora must decide what price she'll pay for her own freedom.



Marisela Treviño Orta is an accidental playwright. She found her way to the genre while completing an MFA in Writing at the University of San Francisco (USF) where she studied poetry exclusively. While a student at USF, Marisela became the Resident Poet of El Teatro Jornalero!, a social justice theatre company comprised of Latinx immigrants. Marisela's first play Braided Sorrow was presented at the 2005 Bay Area Playwrights Festival and the 2006 [Inside] the Ford Summer Reading Series. Braided Sorrow went on to win the 2006 Chicano/Latino Literary Prize in Drama and received a 2008 world premiere at Su Teatro in Denver, CO, and won the 2009 Pen Center USA Literary Award in Drama. Her other plays include: American Triage (2012 Repertorio Español Nuestras Voces Finalist); Ghost Limb(2017 Brava Theatre world premiere); Heart Shaped Nebula (2012 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Semi-Finalist, 2015 Shotgun Players world premiere); Shoe (2019 Kendeda Finalist; 2017 NNPN/Kennedy Center MFA Playwrights' Workshop); Return to Sender(Nashville Children's Theatre commission); and Woman on Fire (2016 Camino Real Productions world premiere). In 2011, she began writing her cycle of grim Latinx fairy tales-fairy tales for adults inspired by Latinx mythology and folklore-which include: Alcira; The River Bride (2013 National Latino Playwriting Award Co-Winner, 2016 Oregon Shakespeare Festival world premiere); Wolf at the Door (2016 Kilroys List, 2018/2019 National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere). Marisela is an alum of the Iowa Playwrights Workshop, the Playwrights Foundation's Resident Playwright Initiative, a founding member of the Bay Area Latino Theatre Artists Network, and a member of the Latinx Theatre Commons' national Steering Committee. In 2018 Marisela was selected as a Core Writer at The Playwrights' Center. Currently, Marisela is working on a new cycle of worst-case scenario plays-sci-fi thriller plays which include WMB (pronounced "womb") and Nightfall. She is also adapting Charles Dickens' Little Dorrit into a six-hour epic piece of theatre.



As the premier Latino arts and culture organization of the Pacific Northwest, Milagro has provided extraordinary Latino theatre, culture, and arts education for the enrichment of all communities since 1985. Teatro Milagro, Milagro's touring & arts education program, presents its original bilingual plays and educational residencies to diverse and underserved communities across the nation. On the mainstage, Milagro produces a full season of regional or world premieres, including one Spanish-language play each year, as well as our long-running Día de los Muertos signature production. At Milagro, we entertain our audiences; we give them pause to think, feel and imagine; and, through the cultural lens of latinidad, we reflect the full spectrum of humanity. milagro.org



National New Play Network is an alliance of professional theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays. Since its founding in 1998, NNPN has supported more than 250 productions nationwide through its innovative National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere program, which provides playwright and production support for new works at its Member theaters. Additional programs - its annual National Conference, National Showcase of New Plays, and MFA Playwrights Workshop; the NNPN Annual and Smith Prize commissions; its residencies for playwrights, producers and directors; and the organization's member accessed Collaboration, Festival, and Travel banks and online information sessions - have helped cement the Network's position as a vital force in the new play landscape. NNPN also strives to pioneer, implement, and disseminate ideas and programs that revolutionize the way theaters collaborate to support new plays and playwrights. Its most recent project, the New Play Exchange, is changing the way playwrights share their work and others discover it by providing immediate access to information on more than 23,500 new plays by living writers. NNPN's 32 Core and almost 90 Associate Members - along with the nearly 300 affiliated artists who are its alumni, the thousands of artists and artisans employed annually by its member theaters, and the hundreds of thousands of audience members who see its supported works each year - are creating the new American theater. nnpn.org | newplayexchange.org





