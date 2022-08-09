Miss Oregon 2022, Sophia Takla, Joins BRIDGETOWN JR. Musical Theatre Training

Sophia Takla, recently crowned Miss Oregon 2022, will be co-instructing the triple-threat training class for 7-to-11-year olds at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre this fall. Bridgetown Jr. prepares the young musical theatre-hopeful with dance, acting and vocal performance in a 2-hour weekly class. Sophia will be joining Max Powell, a local Portland actor/singer, in the instruction of the young performers.

Sophia Takla, a student at Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, is a former Bridgetown Conservatory student. Boston Conservatory has arranged an internship with Bridgetown Conservatory, allowing Ms. Takla to pursue her duties as Miss Oregon and stay within the Boston Conservatory program while teaching at Bridgetown.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre is relocating to The Tiffany Center in downtown Portland for its triple-threat training to middle school and high school students. The Fall 2022 term will be the first term in the conservatory's new 3500sf Tiffany Center space, located at 711 SW 14th Avenue in downtown Portland.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "We are thrilled to have Sophia Takla join us as an instructor for this coming year at Bridgetown! It's always exciting to watch former Bridgetown students achieve success, and it's even more exciting to have a former student, such as Sophia, join us as a visiting instructor! Sophia and her co-instructor, Max Powell, have exciting ideas for the new Bridgetown Jr. class. We can't wait to begin the fall term!"

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating high school seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

Each 8-week term at Bridgetown focuses on a different aspect of musical theatre style or genre. Bridgetown Jr. classes are for ages 7-11. Classes meet Saturdays from 9am to 11am, beginning September 10th and running through October 29th, 2022.

In addition to Bridgetown Jr., Bridgetown Conservatory offers professional triple-threat training to Teens (Ages 12-19) and Adults (Ages 20 and older).

Registration for the Bridgetown Jr. Fall Term can be made at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190425®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcheckout.square.site%2Fbuy%2FGV4YXYHE6J7FAHHYSV7J4U6I?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1