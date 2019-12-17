Premiering at Milagro, Teatro Milagro presents Huínca, a bilingual touring World Premiere. Huínca runs from January 9 - 18, 2020 on the Milagro MainStage.

Manuel Huillipan, Mapuche Longko of the Lof Rankilko community, has been wrongfully jailed, accused of setting fire to land illegally purchased by the Arauco Forestal logging company. Millaray Cayancura, the Machi healer of Lof Rankilco, has tried prayers and offerings to her spirit guides to no avail, so she implores the help of a Huinca lawyer. She recruits Javiera Quintana, daughter of a Chilean exile, who has returned to Chile to help support the fight of the Mapuche. Javiera meets her match in Karl Carver, Arauco Forestal's corporate lawyer, who will stop at nothing to keep Manuel in jail and ensure the logging goes unchallenged. A chorus of ancient Araucaria trees will connect the past with the present to ensure the survival of the land, the trees, and the Mapuche's future.



Inspired by true events, Teatro Milagro's original production of Huínca will expose audiences to the history of the Mapuche and share with them the indigenous Chilean people's unique relationship to their land. The play will also frame the Mapuche's struggle in a larger global context, relating their conflict to other indigenous' groups efforts to preserve their native land in a common struggle against global industrialization and colonialism. Huínca will tour nationally, and be accompanied by UNIDAD workshops that focus on environmental health.



Huinca's world premiere will take place on Milagro's mainstage from January 9-18 and tours nationally until November of 2020. The national tour of Huinca is made possible by support from the Juan Young Trust, Templeton Foundation, EC Brown Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission, Ford Family Foundation and the Carpenter Foundation.



MORE INFORMATION: milagro.org | https://milagro.org/event/huinca/







