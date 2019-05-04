Mad Horse Theatre Company Presents THE TOMB OF KING TOT

Directed by company member Reba Askari, THE TOMB OF KING TOT is the story of comic strip creator Jane Haley. She is nominated for the Chuckling Willow award but when tragedy strikes the Haley household Jane copes by working furiously on her strip. Her art suffers as her main character wanders through the Land of the Dead looking for his "mummy". The play makes the case for whimsy as a filter both for shutting out and eventually coming to terms with an unforgiving world.

The cast includes company members Brent Askari, Burke Brimmer, Janice Gardner, Allison McCall and guest artist Tess Van Horn. The production crew includes company members: Corey Anderson (Lighting Design), Stacey Koloski (Props Design), Christine Louise Marshall (Costumes) Jennifer Halm-Perazone (Stage Manager) and Mark Rubin (Production Manager) and guest artists: Terra Fletcher (Set Design), Sophie Kaplan (Assistant Stage Manager), Scott Leland (Sound Design), and Dana Hopkins (Make-up/ Special Effects).

"The Tomb of King Tot is a glimpse into the intimate lives of a few people bound together by sorrow and the high-stakes competition of cartooning in eastern New England: full of humor, fantasy, and ultimately closure of the sweetest kind." -Austin Fimmano, Plays to See

Olivia Dufault's plays include Year of the Rooster (New York Times Critics' Pick), The Tomb of King Tot (New York Times Critics' Pick), The Messenger, and For Want of a Horse. Her plays have been performed at the Ensemble Studio Theatre/Youngblood, Clubbed Thumb, the Flea Theatre, and the Marin Theatre, amongst others. She is the recipient of the 2015 Playwrights of New York Fellowship, the 2013 David Colicchio Emerging Playwright Award, the 2010 Lipkin Playwriting Award, and the 2008, 2009, and 2010 Harle Adair Damann Playwriting Award. She currently writes for the AMC television show Preacher. She is a member of New Dramatists, the LCT Writers in Residence, and the Youngblood Playwriting Group.

THE TOMB OF KING TOT runs May 16 - June 2, 2019, at Mad Horse Theatre Company in the historic Hutchins School, 24 Mosher Street, South Portland.

Performance times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm. There will be an opening night reception immediately following the Friday, May 17th performance. Everyone is invited to stay after the show, enjoy light snacks, and mingle with the cast, crew, and fellow theater lovers.

Talkbacks are scheduled for Sunday, May 26 immediately following the 2 pm matinee. This is an opportunity to discuss the play with the director and actors.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for seniors. If you are under 25, tickets are pay-what-you-can for all performances. As always, Mad Horse offers pay-what-you-can performances for all ages during the first two Thursday performances and one Sunday matinee. Pay-what-you-can dates for are Thursday, May 16, Sunday, May 19, and Thursday, May 23. Pay-what-you-can tickets are only available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations are strongly recommended. Purchase tickets online at www.madhorse.com or call 747-4148 for more information. Please call for group rates.





