Live Wire Radio Announces 19th Season Lineup

Live Wire Radio launches into its 19th season of live shows in Portland, Seattle, and all around Oregon with a swoon-worthy guest lineup! Hosted by the incredible Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello, our season opener returns to the Alberta Rose Theatre on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30pm featuring #1 New York Times bestselling author, Cheryl Strayed, Michelin-star chef and memoirist Iliana Regan, music from folk singer-songwriter Margo Cilker, and another soon-to-be-announced guest!

On March 2nd, our monthly shows continue with fresh, surprising, and culturally relevant conversations from new and established writers, musicians, comedians, and more! Through live performances and in-depth interviews, our Portland audience will enjoy all kinds of unbelievable talent this season like American radio journalist Ari Shapiro, and Radiolab editor and award-winning writer Heather Radke while also reuniting with a few fan favorites-welcome back, Paul F. Tompkins and Jamie Loftus!

Season Passes for our Spring 2023 Season are available for purchase here.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $45 for preferred seating, and we are now offering special discounted tickets ($20) for students and young professionals, under age 35. Learn more.

Additional events this season include: