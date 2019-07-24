GORP -- one of Portland's silliest and most inclusive improv shows -- is joining forces with Portland comedy royalty Shain Brenden (NBC's Blazers Outsiders), Corina Lucas (Savage Love Live Tour), Stacey Hallal (Curious Comedy Theater founder), "local improv geniuses" Broke Gravy (Portland Mercury), and more under Comedy Really Cares for a night of hilarity and social impact. This one-year anniversary show at Kickstand Comedy also features host Amy Conway, the return of Tunnel Improv, a prize-packed raffle, tunes from DJ Lolo Haha, and art for sale by local Latinx-/womxn-owned Letra Chueca Press.

Raffle prizes include: tix to NW Black Comedy Festival, Pacific Crest Comedy Festival, & RISK! True Tales Boldly Told, plus Artslandia Box "Super Box," gift cards for Soma Kombucha, Food Fight and more!

Project Corazon's mission is to reunite and defend the rights of families separated by inhumane immigration policies. All proceeds from the event will be received by Lawyers for Good Government Foundation (L4GG Foundation), the registered non-profit that oversees Project Corazon.

DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 7:30pm • Doors at 7pm VENUE: Kickstand Comedy Space • 16 NW Broadway, Portland, OR 97209 TICKETS: Starting at $20 and limited pay-what-you-can available • gorpiversary.bpt.me MEDIA: Press Photos (Gdrive) SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook Event • @comedyreallycares (FB) • @GORPimprov (FB, Insta)

Comedy Really Cares (CRC) is a fundraising collaboration linking comedy theaters throughout Portland towards a singular goal of giving back, started in 2017 by local visual artist and performer, Amy Conway (producer of GORP). GORPiversary is a co-production of CRC, Katie Kester, Kickstand Comedy and Le Why Not Productions (Anne Zander).





