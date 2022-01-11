Lakewood Theatre Company Presents Two Offerings In The Annual Fertile Ground Festival

Lakewood Theatre Company will again be participating with the Fertile Ground Festival January 27 - February 6, 2022. This year Lakewood will premiere two online video presentations. One offering is the Young Playwrights Festival with plays by five young playwrights and the other offering is White Rabbit, an original play by C.S. Whitcomb.

Fertile Ground, now in its 13th year, is a Portland-wide festival featuring new works by local theatres, artists, and playwrights.

It "aspires to increase the appreciation for Portland's lush creative culture, the artists and projects spawned right here in our native soil." Fertile Ground is put on by the Portland Area Theatre Alliance, a nonprofit volunteer organization in collaboration with local nonprofit theatres.

Both productions are available to watch on Lakewood's web page beginning January 27th at www.lakewood-center.org. Both video presentations are free but a contribution is suggested.