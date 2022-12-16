Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE GHOST OF DAVID BELASCO By C.S. Whitcomb

Kick off the new year with a clever and quick-witted farce by C.S. Whitcomb as Lakewood Theatre Company continues its 70th anniversary season of live theatre with The Ghost of David Belasco directed by Stephanie Mulligan.

The play begins January 6 and continues through February 12, 2023, playing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, one Wednesday performance (Jan. 25) at 7:30 PM, one Saturday matinee at 2:00 PM (Feb. 4), and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM (Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Feb. 5, 12).

The show's title sponsors are Andy & Nancy Bryant. The directorial sponsor is Bonnie Conger and the guest artist sponsors are Stephen & Nancy Dudley.

The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego. Ticket prices are $39/adults and $36/seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.

On Wednesday, January 25, the theatre continues its program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At this performance, there will be a complimentary wine tasting one hour before curtain courtesy of Willamette Vineyards. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

The Ghost of David Belasco is a farce in the vein of Noises Off and The Play That Goes Wrong. Set in a haunted theatre in 1935, a group of interesting characters hire a renowned Russian medium to try and lay the ghost's angry spirit to rest so the theatre can be safely reopened. They successfully make contact with the long dead theatre impresario David Belasco, but from there things go hilariously astray, including freak lightning storms, murder and mayhem. Will this historic theatre be exorcised? Will the actual audience escape with their lives and sanity intact? We shall see.

The cast features Kelsey Glasser, Todd Hermanson, Lisa Knox, Mark Schwahn, Lucy Paschall, Melissa Standley, Margo Schembre, Matthew Sunderland, and Tom Walton.

LTC's production of The Ghost of David Belasco is directed by Stephanie Mulligan, the stage manager is Shanon Keehn, scenic design is by Rob Vaughn, sound design is by Marcus Storey, lighting design is by Rachel Kinsman Steck, costume design is by Paige A. Hanna, dialect coach is Caren Graham, properties design is by Micah Steury, production manager is Kendra Comerford, and the producer is Steve Knox.