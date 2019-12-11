Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The Thriller WAIT UNTIL DARK Next Month

Murder, secret identities, and a switchblade named Geraldine set the stage for a tale that will have you sleeping with the lights on! Lakewood Theatre Company continues its 67th season of live theatre with Wait Until Dark directed by Nancy McDonald.

The play, an adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher of Frederick Knott's original play with the same title, begins January 10 and continue through February 16, 2020, playing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, one Wednesday performance (Jan. 29) at 7:30 PM, Sunday evenings at 7:00 PM (Jan. 26 and Feb. 9), and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM (Jan. 12, 19, and Feb. 2, 9, 16). The show's title sponsor is Andy & Nancy Bryant. The directorial sponsor is Lakewood Center Associates and the guest artist sponsor is Horst & Graben Wealth Management

The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego. Ticket prices are $34/adults and $32/seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.

Special note: On Wednesday, January 29, the theatre continues its program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At this performance, there will be a complimentary wine tasting one hour before curtain courtesy of Jones of Washington. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

The story: Wait Until Dark by Jeffrey Hatcher, is adapted from the Frederick Knott 1966 original play in a new setting of 1944 Greenwich Village where Susan (Taylor Jean Grady), a blind woman, lives with her husband Sam (Daniel Zubrinsky) in a basement apartment. While away on business, Sam unknowingly smuggles a peculiar doll into his home after a trip to Philadelphia. But when the doll goes missing, a woman is murdered, and a mystery begins to unravel that leaves Susan tangled up with a ruthless con man. A battle of wits ensues, and light becomes dark, as the tables are turned in a deadly game of cat and mouse - all leading to a jump-out-of-your-seat finish.

The Wait Until Dark ensemble cast also includes Paul Angelo, Mario Calcagno, Lana Sage, and Stan Yeend.

LTC's production of Wait Until Dark is directed by Nancy McDonald, the assistant director is Laurence Overmire, the stage manager is PJ Harris, scenic design is by John Gerth, sound design is by Marcus Storey, lighting design is by Nate & Juniper Zwainlesk, costume design is by Margaret Chapman, fight choreography is by Daniel Zubrinsky, vision loss consultant is Megan Jolly, properties design is by Grady Penna and the producer is Steve Knox.

