Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The Mystery Comedy A TOMB WITH A VIEW

To kick off the new year make a resolution to see A Tomb With a View, a darkly comic romp about family secrets and murder most foul. Co-directed by Nancy McDonald and Laurence Overmire, this comedy mystery thriller by Norman Robbins will be presented by Lakewood Theatre Company, Jan. 5 – Feb. 11, 2024, on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

Performances are Thurs - Sat at 7:30 PM, Sundays, at 2:00 PM, one Saturday (Feb. 3) at 2:00 PM, and one Wednesday performances (Jan. 24) at 7:30 PM. Lakewood Theatre Company features an intimate 220-seat theatre located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. The Title Sponsors for A Tomb With a View are Drs. Bill & Ricky Korach. The Directorial Sponsor is The Lakewood Center Associates.

Ticket prices are $40 for adults and $37 for seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at Click Here.

Special note: On Wednesdays Jan. 24, the theatre continues its Wine on Wednesday program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At these performances there will be a complimentary wine tasting one hour before curtain courtesy of Duck Pond Cellars. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

The Story: A Tomb With A View, a wickedly dark comedy by Norman Robbins, is the tale of a wildly eccentric family with aristocratic roots feuding over the last will and testament of their domineering father to determine who will benefit from his riches. It's like The Addams Family meets Agatha Christie!

In an oddly sinister old library looms the omniscient portrait of a grim-faced, mad-eyed and unnerving old man, the deceased patriarch Septimus Tomb. The somewhat shady family attorney (Gary R. Powell) presides over the will reading. The six siblings have their own twisted reasons for desiring the money. Each of them is more than a little idiosyncratic. One has werewolf tendencies, another wanders around in a toga convinced he is Julius Caesar while a third delights in killing people with her poisonous brews. The family (Mark Pierce, Lisa Knox, Ashley Moore, Gregory Mansfield, and Jami Chatalas Blanchard) is desperate to hear who will inherit their father's fortune, but the arrival of an unknown beneficiary (Jemi Kostiner Mansfield) and her terribly shy assistant (Noah Matthew Rich) throws them into a state of panic.

With their dreams of millions in doubt, the Tombs take matters into their own hands. By the third act, there are more corpses than live members left in the cast and what about the sympathetic nurse (Taylor Jean Grady) and the ever-faithful servant (Jeremy Southard)? Are they all, or more than, they seem to be? All is revealed as the plot twists and turns to its surprising conclusion.

Artistic Staff: A Tomb With a View is co-directed by Nancy McDonald and Laurence Overmire. Set Design is by John Gerth, the Stage Manager is Shanon Keehn, Sound Design is by Marcus Storey, the Costume Designer is Paige A. Hanna, Lighting Design is by Demetri Pavlatos, Prop design is by Micah Steury, and the producer is Steve Knox.

71 Years of Live Theatre: Founded as a not-for-profit organization in 1952, Lakewood Theatre Company is dedicated to the study and presentation of drama in all its forms; the training and development of actors; and the creation, maintenance, and operation of a theatre in which to present plays and other forms of entertainment. Lakewood Theatre Company is the oldest continually operated, not-for-profit theatre company in the Portland Metropolitan area. It annually provides more than 300 theatre artists the opportunity to learn and display their craft and attracts more than 35,000 people to its shows.