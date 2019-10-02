Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The Musical THE HIGH LIFE

The Lost Treasures Collection, a series of rarely performed musical gems, is back for a tenth season at Lakewood Theatre Company on its Side Door Stage. This year three musicals will be presented: The High Life (Oct 18-19, 2019), The Apple Tree (Feb. 21-22, 2020), and I Can Get It For You Wholesale (April 17-18, 2020). This year's theme is "Barbara, Barbara, Barbra," named for the three women (Barbara Cook, Barbara Harris, and Barbra Streisand) who originated their roles in these three shows. The musicals, staged in a concert/cabaret style, are presented script-in-hand, with minimal staging. No sets, no props (free from the usual trappings of a fully staged production).

The first offering of the series, The High Life, will have only three performances: Friday, October 18 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. This 1961 musical about a ladies man in 1904 Vienna has a book by Fay & Michael Kanin (His and Hers, Rashoman), music by Arthur Schwartz (The Band Wagon, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn), and lyrics by Howard Dietz (The Band Wagon, Between the Devil). Food and beverages are available for purchase before and during the show. Lakewood's production is directed by Ron Daum. Performances are on Lakewood's Side Door stage at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The series sponsor is Fritz Camp, and the curatorial sponsor is Banner Bank.

The Story: The High Life centers on bachelor and playboy Anatol Von Huber (Colin Stephen Kane) who has decided the time has come to settle down. However, as he attempts to woo the innocent Liesl (Jennifer Davies), Anatol's philandering ways keep interrupting their relationship. The cast of Lakewood's production will also include Will Schindler, Teresa Lawrence, Kate Carson, Suellen Christensen, and Del Lewis.

Ticket prices are $20 for all seats. Contact the Lakewood Theatre Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at http://www.lakewood-center.org/

Lakewood Theatre Company's Side Door Stage is located in the Community Meeting Room at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. Food and beverages are available to purchase before and during the show.





