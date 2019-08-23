Lakewood Theatre Company Presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Lakewood Theatre Company continues its 67th season of live theatre with the out-of-this-world musical The Rocky Horror Show. Featuring music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien, this stage version is the inspiration for the iconic classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. When an innocent young couple stumbles upon a mansion in the middle of a storm, they find they're in for the ride of their lives when they discover that the owner of the house is the mad scientist Dr. Frank 'N' Furter! A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock'n'roll score. The Rocky Horror Show is a hilarious, wild romp that no audience will soon forget.

Note: this show contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all audiences. Parental guidance is suggested.

The show, directed by John Oules, begins Friday, September 6 and continues through October 13, 2019 on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. The title sponsors for the production are ComForCare and Jeff & Joanne Kantor. The directorial sponsor is The Springs Living, Lake Oswego.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, two Wednesday performances at 7:30 PM (September 25 and October 9), Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM (September 8, 15, 29 and October 6, 13) and Sunday evenings at 7:00 PM (September 22 and October 6). Ticket prices are $39/adults and $37/seniors. Discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE - WILD & UNTAMED: Saturday, September 7, get into the spirit by wearing your best Rocky Horror-themed costume to this performance! Win prizes and have your photo taken for our website! (Audience members are welcome to dress up to all performances of Rocky Horror).

ADDED NOTE: On Wednesday, September 25 and October 9, the theatre continues its program called Wine on Wednesday (WOW). For people ages 25-35, tickets are priced at $25 each. On September 25, one hour prior to the performance, there will be a complimentary wine tasting hosted by Stoller Family Estate. On October 9, one hour before performance there will be complimentary whiskey tasting hosted by Trail Distilling. Come enjoy WOW paired with discounted show tickets. OLCC rules apply!

The Story: One dark and stormy night, Brad Majors (Colin Stephen Kane) and his fiancée, Janet Weiss (Christine Greenhalgh) - a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love - innocently set out to visit an old professor to celebrate their new engagement. A turn of misfortune changes their lives forever when a thunderstorm and a flat-tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter (Norman Wilson), a transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet and Frank 'N' Furter's cohorts become swept up into the scientist's latest experiment, leading Brad and Janet to question everything they've known about themselves, each other, love and lust.

The production also stars Alec Cameron Lugo as Riff Raff, Paige A. Hanna as Magenta, Michaela George as Columbia, Cade Holbrook as Rocky Horror, Brian Burger as Eddie/Dr. Scott and Lisa Knox and Rick Warren as the Narrators. The ensemble includes Ryan Andrews, Kelton Elliot, Megan Gotz, Paige Gregory, Aidan Nolan and Camille Trinka.

LTC's production of The Rocky Horror Show is directed by John Oules, musical direction is by Darcy White and choreography is by Kevin Paul Clark. The stage manager is Kendra Comerford scenic design is by Maria Vieno Edwards, sound design is by Michael Bard, lighting design is by Mark LaPierre and costume and wig design is by Jessica Miller. The assistant stage manager is Jonah Kallen, the makeup designer is Miranda Nolten, and the wig assistant is Jael Green. The producer is Steve Knox.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You