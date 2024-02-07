Lakewood Theatre Company Opens February 16 With The Musical ROMANCE/ROMANCE For Three Performances

Lakewood Theatre Company's Lost Treasures Collection, a series of rarely performed musical gems, is back for the second show in the series' fourteenth season. The musical Romance/Romance will be presented Feb. 16 and 17, 2024 on Lakewood's Side Door stage.

This year's theme is “Romance.” The shows, staged in a concert/cabaret style, are presented script-in-hand, with minimal staging. No sets, no props (free from the usual trappings of a fully staged production). The productions feature stage direction by Dennis Corwin and musical direction by Jeffrey Michael Kauffman.

Romance/Romance will have only three performances: Friday, February 16 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, February 17 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. This 1987 musical has a book and lyrics by Barry Harman and music by Keith Herrmann.

The show is composed of two acts linked only by the common theme of love and one song performed in both acts. The first act, The Little Comedy, explores the budding relationship between two people who have adopted personas other than their own. Set in late 19th century Vienna, we find Josefine (Tawni Peterson), weary of the social life provided by her upper-class lovers, and wealthy playboy Alfred (Kurt Raimer), who has tired of a seemingly endless round of inconsequential affairs. She assumes the guise of a working-class woman, while he pretends to be a struggling poet, and the two meet while enjoying their new identities.

Summer Share, the second act, is set in The Hamptons, where two married couples in their thirties are spending the season in a rented cottage. Sam (Kurt Raimer), who is married to Barb (Ava Rose), and Monica (Tawni Peterson), who is married to Lenny (Nate Moss), find themselves gradually progressing from harmless flirtation to the serious possibility of an illicit affair.

Lakewood's 2024 production of Romamce/Romance is curated and directed by Dennis Corwin and the musical director is Jeffrey Michael Kauffman. Performances are on Lakewood Theatre's Side Door stage at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The series sponsor is Fritz Camp, and the playbill sponsors are Ed and Judy McKenney.

Ticket prices are $20 for all seats. Contact the Lakewood Theatre Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290938®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lakewood-center.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

About Lakewood Theatre Company

Lakewood Theatre Company's Side Door Stage is located in the Community Meeting Room at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. Light food, snacks, and beverages are available to purchase before and during the show.

71 Years of Live Theatre: Founded as a not-for-profit organization in 1952, Lakewood Theatre Company is dedicated to the study and presentation of drama in all its forms; the training and development of actors; and the creation, maintenance, and operation of a theatre in which to present plays and other forms of entertainment. Lakewood Theatre Company is the oldest continually operated, not-for-profit theatre company in the Portland Metropolitan area. It annually provides more than 300 theatre artists the opportunity to learn and display their craft and attracts more than 35,000 people to its shows.