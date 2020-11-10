Lakewood Hosts a Harvest Centerpiece Fundraiser

Proceeds benefit the annual Festival of the Arts program.

Help support Lakewood Center for the Arts by joining our 1-hour virtual Zoom Centerpiece Workshop! Net proceeds help support the annual Festival of the Arts program.

Local professional Floral Designer Carol Kelly will guide you in creating a gorgeous Harvest Centerpiece. All guests will come away with a stunning design full of texture from flowers, foliage fruits and vegetables, and vines. Most materials are included with your ticket, although guests will need to provide their own scissors or clippers and wire cutters. Pre-register by November 16. Upon signing up you will be asked to choose your color palette and the pickup date for your kit which will be available for you at Lakewood Center. Palette choices include yellow/orange, red/burgundy, and white

Tickets are $100 per household, and proceeds go directly towards helping Lakewood Center for the Arts! Performed virtually via Zoom. Date and time: 11am on Saturday, November 21

Registration Deadline: Monday, November 16 - include choice of color palette. Kit pick-up date: 9-5pm, Friday, November 20 - at Lakewood Center

Ticket price: $100 ($50 is a tax-deductible donation) Net proceeds benefit Lakewood's Festival of the Arts program.

Flowers by Carol Kelly is a private design studio offering design services for weddings, bar mitzvahs, corporate events and private parties. Carol puts her passion for flowers to work by providing lush, fragrant arrangements that reflect who you are. Designs for bar mitzvahs and events incorporate the personality and individuality of each client. She is committed to providing the highest quality flowers and stellar customer service.

Carol Kelly spent most of her career in prestigious Westchester County, New York, along the Hudson River, just north of Manhattan. Designing flowers for weddings set in historic mansions became her passion. Since moving to Portland in 2015, Carol has continued to wow brides with her beautiful designs. In 2019 Carol became the Manager/Innkeeper of the historic Portland's White House Bed and Breakfast in the Historic Irvington District of NE Portland. While she has a love for entertaining guests from all over the world, she still cannot put down her clippers! She is now designing florals for brides who have their weddings at the White House, along with other corporate events.

