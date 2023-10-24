Lakewood Center with Lake Oswego Public Library Launch the Unity in Diversity Student Art Contest

Lakewood Center for the Arts, the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts, and the Lake Oswego Public Library have announced the "Unity in Diversity" Student Art Contest, aimed at fostering inclusivity and equity within the Lake Oswego community. This collaborative effort is a testament to our collective commitment to celebrating diversity, championing equality, and advocating for social justice.

Participants are invited to submit posters that are a call to action to create an inclusive & equitable Lake Oswego. Students of all grade levels in Lake Oswego are encouraged to participate and unleash their creative potential.

A distinguished panel of judges, comprising prominent members from the arts and social justice communities, will carefully evaluate the submissions and select five of the most impactful pieces per division: elementary school, middle school, and high school.

Selected artworks will be showcased at the community's Martin Luther King Jr. event on January 14th, as well as at a special month-long exhibition at Lakewood Center for the Arts in February 2024.

Awards: While on view, the Lake Oswego community will have the opportunity to engage with and appreciate the powerful messages conveyed by these young artists - and vote for a “People’s Choice Award. ” This award will be a prize basket presented by Booktique (a non-profit volunteer bookstore in Lake Oswego). In addition, the winning artist in each of the three divisions will receive a $50 cash award. Runner-ups in each division will receive a $25 cash award. Cash awards are provided courtesy Ed and Joann Frankel (patrons of Lakewood Center and Friends of the Lake Oswego Public Library) and an anonymous donor.

Natalie Wood, Artistic Development and Festival Coordinator at Lakewood Center for the Arts commented: "We believe that art has the extraordinary ability to bridge gaps and ignite conversations that lead to positive change. Through this exhibit, we hope to provide a platform for our youth to express their vision of a more inclusive and equitable society.”

Submissions open November 1st. The deadline for submissions is January 4, 2024. Artists chosen to exhibit will be announced alongside an exhibit of prints of their work at the community's Martin Luther King Jr. event scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2024, as well as on Lakewood’s website and social media platforms. The People's Choice Award will be announced mid-March. For more information on submission guidelines and contest details, please visit lakewood-center.org/poster.

Submitted work can be any medium, but must be sized 11x17 inches, and must be portrait (vertical) orientation. No AI generated art will be accepted. Work will be returned to the students after the gallery exhibition and will not be for sale.

Let us unite in celebrating the rich tapestry of our community and work hand in hand to build a more inclusive and equitable Lake Oswego!