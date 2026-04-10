JUSTICE Solo Play to Be Presented in Fertile Ground 2026 Festival

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JUSTICE, a solo play written and performed by Tiffany Esteb, will be presented as part of the PDX Playwrights Festival Within the Festival during Fertile Ground 2026. The work examines issues of online harassment and personal accountability through the story of a lawyer confronting the consequences of her professional work.

Performances will take place on Friday, April 17 at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 at 12:00 p.m. at Chapel Theatre, located at 4107 SE Harrison Street in Milwaukie, Oregon. The production runs approximately 50 minutes with no intermission.

The play follows Sarah, a lawyer who defends technology companies against harassment-related lawsuits in the name of free speech. When she becomes the target of harassment herself, she is forced to confront the systems she has supported and their real-world impact.

Tiffany Esteb, an actress and writer, draws on personal experience in the creation of the piece. She previously worked as a Domestic Violence Victim Advocate in New York City, where she encountered similar cases involving harassment and abuse.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are priced at $15 for general admission, $5 for Arts for All, and $7.50 for students. Additional information is available through the Fertile Ground festival website and Chapel Theatre.