Review: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Broadway Rose

🎭 NEW! Oregon Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oregon & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Looking for a joyful night out at the theatre? Broadway Rose Theatre Company's production of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS is exactly that.

With music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS is a comedic musical romp based on the fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea." The kingdom is in crisis: Queen Aggravain has decreed that no one may marry until her son, the sweet but hapless Prince Dauntless, weds first. And she has been sabotaging every princess who comes to court. Enter Princess Winifred, a thoroughly unconventional swamp princess who arrives swimming across the moat and proceeds to turn the entire kingdom upside down. The question is whether she can pass the Queen's impossible test: detecting a single pea hidden beneath twenty mattresses. (If you want to learn more about the show and the fascinating woman who wrote the music, Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers is a wonderful companion read.)

Originally written as a summer camp performance at the Poconos resort Camp Tamiment, this unlikely show made it to Broadway in 1959, where it catapulted the career of then-unknown Carol Burnett. Since then it has been a favorite of regional and local theatres, revived on Broadway twice and filmed as well. It's easy to see why. The show is a classic that lends itself to being updated and shaped by the people performing it, and it radiates positive energy from start to finish.

The success of any production of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS depends enormously on who is playing Princess Winifred, and Broadway Rose has absolutely hit it out of the park by casting Karin Terry, last seen at Broadway Rose as Erma in last summer's Anything Goes. Terry has seemingly boundless energy, perfect comic timing, and a voice that could levitate the roof – not to mention a million-dollar smile. From the moment Winifred climbs onto the stage, you are entirely in her corner, rooting hard for this weird swamp princess to get her prince.

Prince Dauntless is played by Andy Baldwin, another physical comedy genius who was last seen at Broadway Rose as Ogie in Waitress. The two have adorable chemistry together, and watching them fumble toward their happy ending is a genuine pleasure.

The supporting cast is filled with familiar Broadway Rose faces and a few welcome new ones. Sharon Maroney is imperious as the scheming Queen Aggravain, while Dan Murphy brings physical wit to the silent King Seximus. Alex Foufos and Marin Donohue are sweet as Sir Harry and Lady Larkin, whose own romantic subplot gives the story an additional conflict. Rounding out the main cast are Alec J. Connolly as the Minstrel, Travis Bilenski as the Wizard, Collin Carver as the Jester, while a good-sized ensemble keeps the stage full of life.

Director Chan Harris has calibrated the whole production to squeeze every possible laugh out of this extremely silly, extremely joyful show.

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS is musical theatre comfort food at its finest. It runs through June 21. Details and tickets here. Enjoy!

Photo credit: Liz Wade

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Oregon News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows