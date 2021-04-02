LIGHT THE WAY For Profile Theatre At Their 2021 Virtual Gala 

On April 16 at 5:30PM Profile Theatre will host their first-ever virtual gala to raise $75,000 in celebration of 23 seasons exploring the playwright's vision. Funds raised will support their unique mission and life-enhancing programs.

The free livestream will include storytelling and performances by some of their 2020-2021 artists; Josie Seid, Vivian Scarlett, Jenn Mundia and Lo Steele. They'll honor Charlene Zidell for her outstanding contributions to Portland's theatre community and her consistent vision for an arts ecology on the Southwest Waterfront. Dale Johannes of Artisan Auctions will emcee.

As the only theater on the West Coast devoted to a deep exploration of the writer's voice, Profile Theatre occupies a unique and necessary space in Portland's cultural landscape. Donations will allow them to continue creating meaningful arts experiences, including a return to live programming in 2021 serving up to 10,000 patrons, paying artists, offering free writing workshops through our signature Community Profile program, and diving deep into the plays and creative minds of diverse contemporary playwrights.

RSVP, add the date to your calendar and tune-in on the day of at profiletheatre.org/gala Dinner and wine packages are available to purchase for $100 through April 8.

Gala livestream made possible following strict COVID safety guidelines. Brought to you by the collaborative efforts of the teams at Artisan Auctions, Desert Island Studios and Meyer Pro. Inc.