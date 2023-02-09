Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LEGALLY BLONDE â€” THE MUSICAL Plays The Morris Performing Arts Center March 17-19

America's favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who's in charge (again) as Legally Blonde - The MusicalÂ comes to The Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend!

Feb. 09, 2023 Â 
The American Theatre Guild will present the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take The Morris Performing Arts Center stage March 17-19, 2023.

Tickets to LEGALLY BLONDE can be purchased at BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center, or by calling 1-574-235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves, contrary to dated bias, that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Things are groovy for Elle Woods but suddenly her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more "serious" about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to also get admitted to Harvard. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her strengths, as she sets out to change the narrative. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

The 2022-2023 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, with lighting by Charlie Morrison and stunning new elaborate video design by Jon Infante. Casting is by Alison Franck.

For more information, visit www.BlondeOnTour.com.

Please Note: BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org and The Morris PAC Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




