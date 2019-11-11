King Center Announces Nine New Shows

King Center has announced nine new shows for its 2020 season. See the new lineup below:

Wednesday, February 12, 7:30 p.m.

With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy," "Red Headed Stranger," and "Stardust." Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new album releases, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival at his ranch in Luck, TX during the SXSW Music Festival, launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve, and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.

In 2015, Nelson published "It's A Long Story: My Life," the unvarnished and complete story of his life that landed him on the New York Times' bestsellers list. He also released a new studio album with Merle Haggard titled Django And Jimmie, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country album chart and #7 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart. In November 2015, the Library of Congress honored him with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song for his contributions to popular music. He is the first country artist to receive the distinguished award. The following year began with the release of Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, a collection of 11 newly recorded Gershwin classics. The album debuted at #1 on both the Top Current Jazz chart and the Top Traditional Jazz chart, as well as earned him a Grammy Award for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

In September 2016, came For the Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price, an album of newly recorded interpretations of 12 Ray Price songs.

In 2017, he released two albums of newly recorded performances: God's Problem Child, with 13 new songs that debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country album chart and #10 on the Billboard 200, and Willie Nelson and The Boys (Willie's Stash, Vol. 2), that includes 11 country classics and one brand-new song performed by Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah.

For 2018, he released Last Man Standing in April to celebrate his 85th birthday. It is comprised entirely of songs newly-penned by Nelson (and longtime collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon). In September he released the album My Way, a collection of newly recorded standards and classic originally made famous by Nelson's close friend and musical colleague Frank Sinatra. It went on to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Album. These new songs and performances add to his classic catalog, and finds Willie Nelson rolling at a creative peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road, which he still travels along performing for fans.

JOHN TESH: SONGS AND STORIES FROM THE GRAND PIANO

Tuesday, February 25, 7:30 p.m.

Join John Tesh for Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano - an intimate evening as he plays songs from his decorated career while recounting personal stories from his journeyed life. Tesh has garnered six music Emmys, two Grammy nominations, three gold records, seven Public Television specials and eight million records sold. After more than three decades as an international entertainer, John Tesh's recording and live concert career continue to thrive today. Whether at the solo piano, with a 12-piece 'big band' or an 80-piece orchestra, Tesh's ability to create a unique journey for concert fans with music and storytelling has taken him around the world. His highly successful and varied career path also includes a string of #1 radio hits, a Keyboard Magazine Performance award, 12 years as an investigative journalist for the CBS TV Network, a 10-year run as anchor on Entertainment Tonight, broadcast host and music composer for the Barcelona and Atlanta Olympic Games, and the unique distinction of composing what critics have hailed as "The greatest sports theme song in television history," the NBC SPORTS' NBA Basketball Theme.

VIP Tickets are available for this event. This meet and greet package includes premium seating, early entry into the theater, a personal photograph with John Tesh, VIP access to the preshow soundcheck, a Q & A session, one collectible autographed tour program, exclusive merchandise and the official meet & greet laminate.

Tuesday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a "beautiful countertenor," singer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. Garfunkel was originally revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums with partner and fellow New York City native, Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes "Mrs. Robinson," "Scarborough Fair," "The Sound Of Silence," "The Boxer," and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," among others, is one of the biggest selling albums ever. Garfunkel has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums, the most recent being Some Enchanted Evening in 2007. In late 2017 he released an autobiography, What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man (Alfred A. Knopf).

HOTEL CALIFORNIA: A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES

Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m.

For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of The Eagles. See how a spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California to a level of international recognition normally reserved only for gold and platinum recording artists.

This dynamic, highly acclaimed show incorporates their very own world-renowned vocal harmony, and authentic instrumentation, including all specialty instruments in a stage spectacle that is both modern and exciting. Each concert presents an exciting, showcase of The Eagles megahits such as "Take it Easy," "Heartache Tonight," and of course, "Hotel California," as well as selected titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey, and Joe Walsh.

The magic and mystique of this truly timeless music is as powerful as it is captivating. Join us now on a trip down a dark desert highway, feel the cool wind in your hair, and experience Grammy award winning sounds. Relax, it's time to check into the Hotel California.

Buddy Guy & KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD

Sunday, March 29, 7 p.m.

The title of Buddy Guy's latest album says it all: The Blues Is Alive and Well. The record is arriving on the heels of a spate of high visibility for the 82-year-old performer: at the 2016 Grammys, he picked up a trophy for "Best Blues Album" honoring Born to Play Guitar, and that same year he hit the road for a U.S. tour opening for Jeff Beck. In addition to bringing the house down for a recent sold-out performance commemorating the closing of New York City's B.B. King's Blues Club and Grill, he recently appeared on David Letterman's Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. A truly restless and energetic performer, The Blues Is Alive and Well is the latest triumph in an already legendary career.

Buddy Guy is the all-time leader in receiving the most Blues Music awards. He's received eight Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is an artist whose name is synonymous with one instrument and how it's played in service to an entire genre. Utter the phrase "young blues rock guitarist" within earshot of anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the modern musical vanguard and the first name they are most likely to respond with will be Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The Louisiana born axeman and songsmith has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens.

In a 20-year recording career that began when he was just 16, Shepherd has established himself as an immensely popular recording artist, a consistently in-demand live act and an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of interest in the blues. Shepherd and his band have toured the world extensively blazing a fresh trail for the historical American art form in the 21st Century.

TAB BENOIT

Tuesday, April 7, 8 p.m.

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist, Tab Benoit, has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues. Along the way he has acquired a devoted legion of fans, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. He has recorded and/or performed with Junior Wells, George Porter Jr, Dr. John, Willie Nelson, Cotton, Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville, Anders Osborne, and Alvin Youngblood Hart to name a few. Tab's accomplishments as a musician are matched only by his devotion to the environmental health of his native Louisiana wetlands. Benoit is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state. In 2010, he received the Governor's Award for Conservationist of the Year from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. Benoit also starred in the iMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands. Tickets are also available at www.BrevardMusicGroup.com.

Steady On 30th Anniversary Tour

performing Steady On Acoustic in its Entirety, plus other favorites

Wednesday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

In the Studio Theatre

Three-time GRAMMY winner Shawn Colvin's debut album, Steady On, was released in October 1989, a stunning introduction to an artist who quickly established herself as a mainstay in the singer-songwriter genre. The album was lauded for its confessional songwriting and well-crafted melodies, and for Colvin's tender and provocative vocals. Colvin received the ultimate acknowledgement for Steady On when she was awarded the GRAMMY award for Best Contemporary Folk Album. She swiftly amassed a dedicated and passionate fanbase.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of this landmark album, Colvin has released a newly-recorded solo-acoustic version. Colvin brings a 30-year lens to her treasured songs, casting new light on the stories she first told as a young artist. Colvin has long been hailed as an exemplary solo acoustic performer and these new recordings are a brilliant showcase for her enduring artistry.

"I was 32 years old, and the dream of my life had been fulfilled," Colvin says, "not only because I made an album but mostly because I had written or co-written every song, an accomplishment that was hard won. I was so proud. My feeling was then-and still is-that if I never made another album, Steady On would have been enough."

Steady On Acoustic strips each song to the core, placing Colvin's songwriting masterclass on full display. "I've played these songs countless times, primarily as a solo acoustic artist," she says. "All in all, this is the incarnation that feels most genuine. And so, to commemorate this milestone I decided to celebrate Steady On by recording it again, this time using only my voice and my guitar. This represents who I am as an artist and all I ever wanted to be, and I believe it does its predecessor proud."

Over the course of three decades, Colvin has established herself as a legacy artist by creating a remarkable canon of work, touring relentlessly both nationally and internationally, and having her songs featured in television and film. She is a revered storyteller deserving of the special recognition of both her peers and those who have been inspired by her songs. The reworking of her iconic debut feels not only timely but essential, further underscoring that Colvin remains a vital voice for women in music and reaffirming her status as an Americana gamechanger.

Shawn Colvin will perform Steady On Acoustic in its entirety in what promises to be a very special evening for her longtime fans.

Mindi Abair & THE BONESHAKERS

With support from Ally Venable

Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m.

