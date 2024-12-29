KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE OF SWAN SONGS AND AWKWARD HAND HOLDING Set for The Old Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The third and final installment to his KIKI Series rounds out singer and actor Kimo Camat's concert trilogy about finding himself and finding his voice. The performance will be held on Saturday, February 1st at The Old Church (1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201).

In Lovesongs & Heartbreak audiences heard about first loves and trauma. In Sexy Sweaty Summer Lovin the band sang about embracing our desires and treating our bodies to the love it deserves. Swan Songs and Awkward Hand Holding is about fresh beginnings, how we heal, and new connections. A show about changing seasons. A show about finding light in the dark. The KIKI Series is known to be a hilarious, rockin, and heartfelt evening in which the audience can expect powerful, sonic vocals and poignant spoken word pieces. With a unique mixture of retro pop, funk, and a dash of musical theatre, Kimo and his band are going to truly take you to church!

What does healing and starting over look like to you? Some people cry about the change, some people lash out, some take a second to breathe before they take their next step. When an ending comes, we are stuck at a crossroad - where do we go from here? At that moment, take the leap and trust that you are got! Starting anew can be scary but within the unknown are limitless possibilities.

Swan Songs and Awkward Hand Holding is sponsored by Portland Queer Arts Foundation. The Portland Queer Arts Foundation was created to foster representation, visibility, and equity for queer artists and queer art organizations in Portland and the greater Pacific Northwest. By funding projects such as The Kiki Series, and initiatives such as the Portland Queer Arts Project, as well as grants, and scholarship programs for young queer artists, Portland Queer Arts hopes to create a platform through which queer artists of all socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds can achieve their creative vision unconstrained. Portland Queer Arts Foundation espouses the belief that honest and thoughtful stories told by queer people, for queer people can become a catalyst for deep and meaningful change. To find out more about The Portland Queer Arts Foundation, please go to portlandqueerarts.foundation or follow them on Instagram @pdxqap.

To help celebrate all of this love, Swan Songs and Awkward Hand Holding will also feature performances by local talents from Open Space Dance and B-Side Book Club A Cappella.

“Run east as the sun sets west, for night can be a new day”

The band features Lead Vocals: Kimo Camat; Piano: Mak Kastelic; Bass: Juliet Terrill; Guitar: Joseph Mammarella; Drums: Paul Van Sickle; Saxophone: Peter QB; Backing Vocals: Madeleine Tran; Backing Vocals: Christina Avellan Mantilla; and Backing Vocals: Eddie May.

Comments