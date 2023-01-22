Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to Play Chapel Theatre in February

The four person cast features local talents Kimo Camat, Courtney Freed, Joshua Huppert, and Kristin Van Sickle.

Jan. 22, 2023  

Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to Play Chapel Theatre in February

The Off-Broadway hit Songs for a New World written by Jason Robert Brown will be performed at Chapel Theatre February 10-12, 2023.

The four person cast features local talents Kimo Camat, Courtney Freed, Joshua Huppert, and Kristin Van Sickle. The performances will feature a live 4 piece band led by local performer and pianist David Saffert. Van Sickle is also producing and directing the show.

At age 25, songwriter Jason Robert Brown pieced together 16 songs he had previously written to create a contemporary song cycle with a common theme: the moment of decision, the point at which you transition from old to new. Each song is a powerful stand-alone experience that takes us on a physical or emotional journey to a defining moment in life where suddenly everything changes. It's about coming to a crossroad and surviving a new set of circumstances. Given the current state of our world, this musical seems more relevant today than ever as we navigate our way forward in a seemingly new world.

Tickets are limited with just 3 performances at the 80 seat Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie, OR.
Friday February 10 at 7:30 PM
Saturday February 11 at 7:30 PM
Sunday February 12 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students and available at www.songsforanewworldpdx.com.

The show is sponsored by Corkscrew Wine Bar.
The show is partially funded by a Creative Production Grant from Northwest Academy.




AINT TOO PROUD to Play Portlands Keller Auditorium in February Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD to Play Portland's Keller Auditorium in February
Broadway in Portland and the producers of the Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will welcome the show to Portland's Keller Auditorium from February 7 - 12.
Portland Center Stage Presents YOUNG AMERICANS Next Month Photo
Portland Center Stage Presents YOUNG AMERICANS Next Month
Portland Center Stage presents the newest play from one of the most exciting playwrights in the country — the world premiere of Lauren Yee's Young Americans, directed by Desdemona Chiang. Commissioned by PCS, Young Americans takes audiences on two road trips, traveling to and from Portland, 20 years apart. 
Good Theater Presents THE HIGH ROAD Next Month Photo
Good Theater Presents THE HIGH ROAD Next Month
Good Theater continues its 20th anniversary season with THE HIGH ROAD, running February 1st through the 19th. THE HIGH ROAD stars Steve Underwood, who also wrote the play.
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre Revives Monthly Cabaret Series Photo
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre Revives Monthly Cabaret Series
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre is reviving its monthly cabaret series, with the first performance on Friday January 27th 2023 at the Bridgetown Black Box. The January cabaret will feature Bridgetown students - teens and adults - sharing the cabaret spotlight, with solo performances.

