Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to Play Chapel Theatre in February

The Off-Broadway hit Songs for a New World written by Jason Robert Brown will be performed at Chapel Theatre February 10-12, 2023.

The four person cast features local talents Kimo Camat, Courtney Freed, Joshua Huppert, and Kristin Van Sickle. The performances will feature a live 4 piece band led by local performer and pianist David Saffert. Van Sickle is also producing and directing the show.

At age 25, songwriter Jason Robert Brown pieced together 16 songs he had previously written to create a contemporary song cycle with a common theme: the moment of decision, the point at which you transition from old to new. Each song is a powerful stand-alone experience that takes us on a physical or emotional journey to a defining moment in life where suddenly everything changes. It's about coming to a crossroad and surviving a new set of circumstances. Given the current state of our world, this musical seems more relevant today than ever as we navigate our way forward in a seemingly new world.

Tickets are limited with just 3 performances at the 80 seat Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie, OR.

Friday February 10 at 7:30 PM

Saturday February 11 at 7:30 PM

Sunday February 12 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students and available at www.songsforanewworldpdx.com.

The show is sponsored by Corkscrew Wine Bar.

The show is partially funded by a Creative Production Grant from Northwest Academy.