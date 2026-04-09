PDX Playwrights To Present L.E.A.P. 48-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL

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PDX Playwrights will present the L.E.A.P. (Ludicrously Expedited Acts of Playwriting) 48-Hour Play Festival as part of Fertile Ground 2026: The Festival Within the Festival. The event will take place at Chapel Theatre, located at 4107 SE Harrison Street in Milwaukie, Oregon.

The festival will begin with a prompt show on Friday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m., followed by full performances on Sunday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m. Audience members will provide prompts to six local playwrights, who will then be assigned actors and given 48 hours to write, direct, and stage original short plays.

The event will feature six playwrights working under time constraints to create new theatrical pieces, culminating in a staged presentation of the work developed over the two-day period.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at $15. Admission to Sunday’s performance includes access to both the Friday prompt show and the final performance. More information and ticketing details are available at https://www.pdxplaywrights.org/fertile-ground-2026/.