IMAGINE VAN GOGH, The Original Immersive Exhibition At Tacoma Armory

Imagine Van Gogh, the ORIGINAL IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION IN IMAGE TOTALE © from Europe featuring more than 200 of the Dutch artist's paintings, will make its West Coast debut in Tacoma from March 5 through April 15, 2022. In partnership with Tacoma Arts Live, this immersive exhibition will be presented at the historic Tacoma Armory located at 1001 S Yakima Avenue in downtown Tacoma.

Created by Encore Productions, a Fimalac Group company, and presented by Tandem Expositions, Imagine Van Gogh has enchanted audiences and sold more than 1M tickets across Canada this past year. The exhibition will make its grand U.S. premier in Boston on December 21 at the Sowa Power Station.

Imagine Van Gogh was presented first by Encore Productions in France. Designed by Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, famous for their immersive works at Cathédrale d'Images in Les Baux-de-Provence, viewers are transported to the heart of Van Gogh's work. The exhibit brings the artist's canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way and into the artist's world of dreams.

"Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh's work. Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before," says Annabelle Mauger.

Tandem Expositions in conjunction with Encore Productions (France) are excited to bring this spectacular production to Tacoma, Washington for the very first time. Like Montreal, Vancouver, and Boston, the exhibition is sure to be an exceptional success and the highlight of the 2022 Spring Season.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.imagine-vangogh.com/.