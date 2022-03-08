Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hult Center Will Lift Mask, Vaccine, and Test Requirements on March 12

pixeltracker

These policies can change, and the Hult Center will continue to follow guidance via Federal, State, and County lead agencies to provide a healthy and safe environment.

Mar. 8, 2022  

In accordance with State mandates being lifted, Beginning March 12, 2022 the Hult Center for the Performing Arts will no longer require mandatory face masks or proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for entry.

The venue does welcome and encourage patrons who wish to, to continue wearing masks while attending performances.

For show specific requirements, and the most up to date health and safety protocols visit us at https://hultcenter.org/health_safety/ - or feel free to call the Hult Center Ticket Office at 541-682-5000 Tuesday - Friday from noon to 5:00 pm.

Please note, these policies can change, and the Hult Center will continue to follow guidance via Federal, State, and County lead agencies to provide a healthy and safe environment.



Related Articles View More Portland Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Tee
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Tee
Beautiful Will You Still Love Me V-Neck
Beautiful Will You Still Love Me V-Neck
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Youth Golden Ticket Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Youth Golden Ticket Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE REVOLUTIONISTS Announced At Farmers Alley Theatre
  • POPPA FUNK AND THE NITE TRIPPER to Play at JAZZ FEST
  • BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane Honored with Key to New Orleans
  • Saints & Sinners LGBTQ+ Literary Festival Returns to the French Quarter in March