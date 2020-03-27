Hult Center Seeks Submissions for STAY HOME TALENT SHOW

The Hult Center for the Performing Arts is seeking submissions for the first (and hopefully last) Stay Home Talent Show and are encouraging all performers including musicians, actors, singers, dancers, comedians and more to submit a video no longer than 3-minutes for consideration.

Finalists will then be announced on April 13, 2020 followed by a People's Choice run-off. Prizes will be awarded to finalists and the People's Choice winner. This contest is open to all and artists both fresh and seasoned are encouraged to get involved to help bring people together through incredible performances and displays of artistic ingenuity during such isolated times.

The Hult Center is encouraging any performers who have been affected by the recent event ban to participate so the community can celebrate their hard work and talent. Participants are encouraged to get creative and find ways to collaborate while maintaining all CDC safe distancing protocols. That said, this is the arts so extra points will be awarded for creativity, flair and style. THE RULES: Clips can be submitted for consideration on social media platforms and Hult Center social media posts by including the hashtag #HultTalentShow between now and April 10, 2020. Clips must be no longer than three minutes in length. Use of copyrighted or protected materials is prohibited, so no lip syncing over other artists' work allowed.

There are no specific categories as those will be determined based off entries by the judging panel. JUDGING: Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of local judges including media, local producing companies as well as other local performers. The judges will review submissions and on April 13, will announce the finalists who will then have their content shared for a People's Choice finale with voting ending at midnight on April 16. The People's Choice winner will then be announced the next day. Prizes are in the works and will include Hult Center event tickets, merch packs, and more. Please note: prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value.

For more information visit https://www.hultcenter.org/stayhometalentshow.htm





