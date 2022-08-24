Hult Center Celebrates 40th Season of Operations This Weekend

The Hult Center for the Performing Arts first opened it'd doors on September 24, 1982 and will be hosting an official celebration this weekend marking the start of it's 40th anniversary of operations for the 2022-23 Season. Since opening, the Hult Center has welcomed millions of patrons to its halls as well as thousands of performers and artists.

To celebrate, the venue has several events happening the weekend of August 26-27, 2022, with a special concert with Pink Martini featuring China Forbes and Storm Large on August 26th at 8pm, which will be followed by a special VIP celebration.

A free celebration will take place on August 27th from 11am-2pm on the Hult Center plaza and feature performances from DJ Anjali and the Incredible Kid (11am), Redray Frazier (12pm) and Ratie D (1pm). The event will also feature prizes and activities for all attendees including live screen printed 40th Anniversary posters with Threadbare Printhouse, activities and contests hosted by the Hult Center and its Resident Companies including Eugene Ballet, Eugene Symphony, Ballet Fantastique and Eugene Concert Choir. Prizes will be plentiful, including t-shirts and stickers, as well as ticket giveaways for upcoming shows including Hamilton, Randy Rainbow, and more.

The Hult Center is also proud to be premiering a special short documentary titled, "Within These Walls", on Wednesday, August 24th on the Hult Center website and YouTube channel. The documentary explores the history of the Hult Center from inception to current day and features interviews with dozens of early day stakeholders, staff members, and partners from throughout the 40 years of operations as well as a focus on the next big things coming to the organization, including the upcoming expansion into ownership of the BROADWAY IN EUGENE series for the 2023-24 Season and beyond. The documentary is 25 minutes long and available on the Hult Center website and YouTube channel with the premier set for 10am Wednesday, August 24.

"The Hult Center is so proud to be entering it's 40th season of operations to continue leading with excellence, elevating the human spirit, strengthening our communities, and supporting economic vitality through the power and possibilities of the performing arts. We value each and every unforgettable memory that has been created in our halls and look forward to many decades more. No matter what you've seen in our halls, we can promise that the best is yet to come." - Theresa Sizemore, General Manager, Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Members of the Hult Center Leadership including venue General Manager, Theresa Sizemore, and Director of Marketing, Rich Hobby, will be available for interviews and short tours of the venue. Please contact Rich Hobby (rhobby@eugene-or.gov) for any media requests including venue tours or camera presence on-site at events.

WITHIN THESE WALLS - Documentary Press Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbwgUf3bbU8

WITHIN THESE WALLS - Public Premier Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6yxHF8jfL8

Event Link for Pink Martini: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192903®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhultcenter.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/events/pink-martini/

Event Link for Saturday Free Events: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192903®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhultcenter.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/events/hult-center-40th-anniversary-celebration-day/