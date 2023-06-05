Hart Adds NATIVE GARDENS To 2022-2023 Season; 2023-2024 Season Lineup Announced

'Native Gardens' is a charming and optimistic comedy that resonates with a community experiencing progressive diversity.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre have unveiled the inclusion of 'Native Gardens' by Karen Zacarìas in its highly acclaimed 2022-2023 season. Under the visionary leadership of HART's newly appointed Artistic Director, Harrison Butler, the introduction of 'Native Gardens' signifies a new era of exceptional theatrical experiences in Hillsboro.

"We are overjoyed to bring this remarkably funny, poignant, and heartwarming comedy to the culmination of our season," exclaims Aurea Taylor, President of the Board of Directors.

'Native Gardens' is a charming and optimistic comedy that resonates with a community experiencing progressive diversity. The narrative delves into the intricacies of two couples, new neighbors, who initially meet with the best of intentions, only to find their efforts crumble in the face of conflict. As cultures collide and boundaries are tested, a dispute over property lines and landscaping emerges, leading to a captivating exploration of human dynamics.

The curtain rises on 'Native Gardens' on June 16th, running through July 2nd, 2023. Secure your tickets now by visiting www.hart-theatre.org.

In addition to the announcement of 'Native Gardens' for the 2022-2023 season, Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) is thrilled to reveal the captivating lineup for its upcoming 2023-2024 season. The season will feature a diverse range of productions, including "Mornings at Seven," "Seussical the Musical Jr.," "Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley," "Brighton Beach Memoirs," "And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little," and "Lightning Thief."

Artistic Director Harrison Butler is enthusiastic about curating plays that resonate with the Hillsboro community, thanks to the growing diversity of patrons and the recent resurgence of interest in live theatre. "Choosing productions for our Hillsboro audience is an absolute joy, as we witness the remarkable growth in diversity and a renewed passion for experiencing live theatre," says Butler. "We strive to select shows that reflect our expanding audience, enticing both new patrons and long-time theatre enthusiasts."

HART, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization, welcomes individuals who are interested in joining a team that values inclusivity and representation. To learn more about upcoming opportunities, please visit Click Here




