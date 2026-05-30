HELL'S KITCHEN Tickets To Go On Sale To Open Portland's Broadway Season

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AKW Entertainment and producers of the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical HELL’S KITCHEN have announced that tickets will go on sale Monday, June 1 at 10am for the Portland engagement that premieres at the Keller Auditorium.

The North American Tour of HELL’S KITCHEN will star Maya Drake as Ali, Kennedy Caughell as Jersey, Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis, and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck. Joining them on stage will be Stemarciae Bain, Miya Bass, Jaylen T. Bryant, Rashada Dawan, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, ’Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Sean Holland, Alfred Jackson, Gigi Lewis, Christopher Miller, Usman Ali Mughal, Chikezie Nwankwo, Sangeetha “Sang” Santhebennur, Marley Soleil, Beda Spindola, Asten Stewart, Teetee, Sydney Townsend, Timothy Wilson, and Ethan Zundell. Together, this company will bring Alicia Keys’ music and Kristoffer Diaz’s story to vibrant life in cities across the country.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.

Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you’ll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up

The massively talented creative team also includes Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award® winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Monet (Associate Director), Ricky Tripp (Associate Choreographer), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management). Casting by Heidi Griffiths, CSA & Kate Murray, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Veronica Aglow and the Company Manager is Deborah Barrigan.

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tony Award® winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award® nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt. Lily Ling is the Associate Music Supervisor and Emily Orr is the Music Director for the tour.

Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer and Mandy Hackett as Consulting Producer. DML Productions, The Sunshine Group, The Jacobs Family, John Gore Organization, Clara Wu Tsai, Score 3 Partners, No Guarantees Productions, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, Grove Entertainment, Terria Joseph, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Universal Music Publishing, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, TodayTix ARGU, Julie Yorn, Andy Nahas, Serena Williams/Nine Two Six Productions and The Public Theater are Co-Producers.

Performances will take place July 14-19 at the Keller Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the Broadway In Portland's website starting Monday, June 1st.

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