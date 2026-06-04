Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Portland on Sale Next Week

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Individual tickets for the Portland premiere of the first ever touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will go on sale Monday, June 8 at 10 am. The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play Keller Auditorium for a limited engagement from August 1 through August 15.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

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