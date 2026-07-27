Tickets to WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Portland's Keller Auditorium on Sale Now

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Tickets for the North American tour of Water for Elephants at Portland's Keller Auditorium are now on sale. The show will play Keller Auditorium from September 29 to October 4.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

Water for Elephants had its world premiere in Atlanta on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre, running from June 7, 2023, through July 9, 2023. Water for Elephants premiered on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre, running from March 20, 2024, through December 8, 2024.

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