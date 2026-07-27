A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open 26-27 Broadway Series at King Center

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The American Theatre Guild, with Legends Global and the King Center, has announced that single tickets to the national tour of A Christmas Carol will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. This production will open the 26–27 Broadway at the King Center Series at the King Center and will take the L3Harris Technologies Theatre stage on Dec. 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to A Christmas Carol will be available for purchase online at KingCenter.com, in-person at the King Center Ticket Office or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

The true spirit of Christmas lives in this heartwarming production of Charles Dicken's holiday classic. Audiences, young and old, will leave the theater enchanted by this timeless tale of the miraculous redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge. Guided by the ghosts of Jacob Marley, and Christmas Past, Present and Future, the world's most famous miser undergoes a magical, stirring transformation into a marvelous man of overflowing love, kindness and generosity.

CMI Entertainment, in collaboration with Entertainment Central Productions Orlando, is proud to present this beloved story in a version that will move every theatergoer with the wonder of its stirring message of goodwill and holiday hope.

Our National Tour features a faithful, fun-filled homage to Dicken's original vision. Brilliantly illuminated projections bathe the period-evocative set pieces with the misty, cobblestoned atmosphere of old London town. Beautifully sung choral arrangements of everyone's best-loved Christmas carols are woven through the two hours of this joyous theatrical journey. The heartfelt acting talent of a nationally selected cast (draped in dazzlingly gorgeous costumes) will bring characters like Mister Fezziwig, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim to life in charming, memorable performances. Other-worldly light and sound effects, along with eerie, larger-than-life puppets accentuate this dreamlike, haunting ghost story.

A Christmas Carol was Charles Dicken's gift to a weary world that had almost forgotten the values of goodness and sharing. More than a play, this presentation reminds family members (children, parents and grandparents) that there is a special time of every year when people embrace the belief that it is better to give than to receive and that kindness is contagious.

The fantastic Christmas Eve of Ebenezer Scrooge is a rollicking roller coaster ride of emotions. Often hilarious, sometimes spooky, you will witness the thrilling conversion of a humbug into a hugger! This crowd-pleasing show embodies the best of the holiday spirit and will bring laughter, a few tears, but mostly joy to all who partake in its warm glow. We say, 'Long live Christmas!'

Please note: KingCenter.com and the King Center Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 26–27 Broadway at the King Center Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed. Please visit KingCenter.com, call 321-242-2219 or visit during normal ticket office operating hours, Monday–Friday from 12–6 p.m. for more details.

The 26–27 Broadway at the King Center Series is welcomed by the King Center for the Performing Arts and Courtyard Melbourne West.

Become a fan of Broadway at the King Center by following us on social media:

Facebook: @King.Center

Instagram: @KingCenterMelbourne

THE AMERICAN Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 12 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

STAGING THE FUTURE

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower underserved members of our communities through access to live theatre and educational opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of our donors. Giving is now easier than ever: donate to Staging the Future via Venmo mobile app at @STF-ATGuild or online, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future/.

ABOUT MAXWELL C. KING CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts, a proud direct support organization of Eastern Florida State College and Legends Global managed venue, has been at the heart of cultural and educational experiences since 1988. The six-story, 100,000-square foot facility has continuously dedicated itself to curating outstanding educational, cultural, and community events that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. From the acoustically brilliant L3Harris Technologies Theatre, boasting 2,016 seats, to the intimate 300-seat Studio Theatre and the exclusive Lexus Lounge VIP room, the King Center offers a symphony of spaces that cater to diverse events and occasions, making it a vibrant hub for artistic expression and community engagement.

King Center's Mission Statement: To improve the quality of life for all residents of Brevard County through cultural, educational, recreational and community arts programs, by providing access to high quality, challenging and diverse touring and local performing arts events.

ABOUT ASM GLOBAL

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. asmglobal.com.

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