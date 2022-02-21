Good Theater Presents SIGNIFICANT OTHER Next Month

Romance is back in the air at Good Theater with Joshua Harmon's bittersweet hit comedy SIGNIFICANT OTHER. SIGNIFICANT OTHER opens March 2nd and plays through March 20th, 2022 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

SIGNIFICANT OTHER brings us into the world of modern dating through the eyes of Jordan Berman, a young single man in search of Mr. Right. Jordan would love to be in love, but that's easier said than done. So until he finds The One, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles' nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do. From the critically acclaimed writer of BAD JEWS and ADMISSIONS, SIGNIFICANT OTHER premiered off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theatre Company in 2015, and transferred to the Booth Theatre on Broadway for a limited run in 2017.

SIGNIFICANT OTHER is directed by Good Theater veteran Sally Wood with Benn May, making his GT directorial debut. The play boasts a cast of GT favorites, starring Thomas Ian Campbell as Jordan and featuring Casey Turner as Laura, Heather Elizabeth Irish as Vanessa, Erica Murphy as Kiki, Kim Gordon as Helene, Jared Mongeau as Will/Conrad/Tony, and Jay Mack as Zach/Evan/Roger. SIGNIFICANT OTHER will feature scenic design by Stephen Underwood, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by Iain Odlin, props by Heather Elizabeth Irish, technical direction of Craig Robinson, and stage management by Michael Lynch.

SIGNIFICANT OTHER plays Wednesdays at 7:00 ($27), Thursday at 7:00 ($27), Fridays at 7:30 ($27), Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30 ($34), and Sundays at 2:00 ($34). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.

Joshua Harmon's plays include BAD JEWS, SIGNIFICANT OTHER, ADMISSIONS and SKINTIGHT. They have been produced on Broadway, off-Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company and Lincoln Center Theater, across the country at Geffen Playhouse, Speakeasy, Studio Theatre, Theater Wit, About Face, Actor's Express and The Magic, among others, and internationally on the West End and in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Sweden and throughout the U.K. His play PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC is currently having its world premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club (February 2022). He is an Associate Artist at Roundabout and a graduate of Juilliard.