Get Unhinged with Anne Zander and Phil Schallberger at ZÄANDERBERGER!

Have you been living in a crushing hole of ennui and existential dread for nearly two years? Are you unsure of what you even did before this pandemic? Us too! But from great depression comes great comedy! Shake off those COVID cobwebs and come and see what happens when two of Portland's best-loved solo comedians join forces.

Zäanderberger is the brainchild of Anne Zander (Chicago Sketchfest, HBO's Women in Comedy Festival) and Phil Schallberger (SF Sketchfest, Bumbershoot ). "Zander is a master of physical comedy" (BroadwayWorld) and Schallberger is "one of Portland's most adventurous comedy minds" (Portland Mercury), and together they bring a blend of brand new, wild-as-ever, single- and double-act brilliance to this Kickstand Comedy Show. Infused with Schallberger's multimedia comedic stylings, Zander's unflinching audience interactions and their shared commitment to the absurd, this is a show not to be missed.

Want to make a night of it? Enjoy signature square pizza and drinks with our supporting sponsor, Ranch PDX (just two blocks away). VIP ticket holders get 25% off your entire order!

**Must wear mask and have full proof of vaccination

**Kickstand Comedy strives to eliminate barriers from comedy - a portion of seats at every Kickstand show are pay-what-you-want at the door.

Presenting Sponsor Kickstand Comedy is a 501c3 non-profit, an all-inclusive space for Portland's comedy scene to perform, collaborate, and learn. They offer shows, affordable comedy classes, and development opportunities for the community. Kickstand strives to break down the barriers to seeing and doing comedy. Expect curated live comedy with a focus on quality, community, and unique voices.

Fridays & Saturdays, December 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th; Doors at 7:30pm // Show at 8pm

Shoebox Theater • 2110 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Tickets ($15 advance / $20 Door / $25 VIP / Pay-What-You-Want) can be purchased here: https://www.merctickets.com/events/117115115/zanderberger