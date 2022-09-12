FANCY PANTS GALA Comes to Live Wire Radio Next Month

Portland, hold on to your snazziest britches because Fancy Pants is BACK. Hosted by the incredible Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello, Live Wire Radio's annual fundraising gala records live at the Portland Center Stage Armory on October 4th at 6:30 pm for an evening of intriguing conversations and live music featuring Oregon's poet laureate and National Poetry Slam champion, Anis Mojgani , journalist and author of Diary of a Misfit, Casey Parks, and a musical performance by musician and guest vocalist for Pink Martini, Jimmie Herrod!

Alongside the special benefit show is a live auction, hearty appetizers, craft cocktails, and a few more fancy surprises! Tickets are limited. Reserve yours now!

Get to know the guests:

Anis Mojgani is the current Poet Laureate of Oregon, but his love for poetry (and sharing it) has brought him to places near and far. A two-time individual champion of the National Poetry Slam and winner of the International World Cup Poetry Slam, Anis has done commissions for the Getty Museum, the Peabody Essex Museum, the Oregon Parks Department, and the Portland Timbers. His work has appeared on HBO, National Public Radio, in the pages of the New York Times, and elsewhere. The author of five books of poetry and the libretto for the opera Sanctuaries, his first children's book is forthcoming from Chronicle Books. Originally from New Orleans, Anis currently lives in Portland Oregon.

Casey Parks is a Portland-based reporter for The Washington Post who covers news stories ranging from gender to family issues. Parks was awarded the 2021 J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Award for Diary of a Misfit, her upcoming book that combines memoir and journalism to explore the themes of sexuality, identity, otherness, and love. She was previously a reporter for the Jackson, Mississippi Free Press and The Oregonian. Her powerhouse articles have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, The Oxford American, ESPN, USA Today, and The Nation.

Jimmie Herrod is a Pacific Northwest-based artist and performer who currently resides in Portland, Oregon. He holds a Bachelors of Music degree in music composition and performance from Cornish, and a Masters of Music in Jazz Studies from Portland State University, where he has subsequently taught jazz voice. Jimmie has also worked in Seattle's lauded musical theater scene at ArtsWest and the 5th Avenue Theater. Recent performance highlights include being a featured soloist with the Oregon Symphony's showcase in the 2018 TedX series, working with international acts such as ODESZA, and being a Golden Buzzer recipient for the 2021 season of America's Got Talent. Jimmie is also a regular guest vocalist with Pink Martini, touring throughout the US, Canada, and Europe. In 2018 Jimmie recorded "Exodus", his first single with Pink Martini, as well the solo album of original works, Falling in Love and Learning to Love Myself.