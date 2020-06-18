Experience Theatre Project Introduces Le Chat Noir Moderne Featuring Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT

Experience Theatre Project, in artistic association with Lacy Productions, is proud to introduce a new, unique online nightclub called Le Chat Noir Moderne, or "The Modern Black Cat," a contemporary take on the classic Parisian entertainment establishment Le Chat Noir.

This updated take on the classic club will feature both local Portland artists and performers from around the world on display in intimate rooms for your enjoyment. Le Chat will feature actors, singers, dancers, poets, painters, musicians, and even fire dancers.

Online performers interact with guests prior to the fully costumed, fully rehearsed, timely parody of Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT, which begins at 7:30pm in Le Chat Noir Moderne's main e-theatre auditorium.

Tickets available June 20, 2020 online at www.experiencetheatreproject.org. Sliding scale of tickets range from $10-$100, by donation.

MORE INFORMATION: July 11 marks the debut of Le Chat Noir Moderne. Upon entering the online premises at 6pm, visitors will choose a door leading to one of six artists who will both perform and interact with visitors. Guests are encouraged to dress glamorously, dim the lights, and pour themselves a drink while enjoying their time at the Chat. Enjoy a singer from Paris, a fire dancer from Portland, and a Belgian painter, all trapped in their "rooms in hell" alongside the No Exit cast of four. Performers, of course, are their own costumers, lighting and scenic designers, prop masters, makeup artists, musical directors and cinematographers.

At 7:30pm PDT, guests are encouraged to move (click) into the main room, where audiences will enjoy a live parody of Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT, adapted by Artistic Director Alisa Stewart. This fully produced, professional presentation will be streamed live ONE NIGHT ONLY to a global audience. The show will be presented and performed from actors' homes, off script, in costume, complete with lighting and sound designs that will be run by a home-based crew controlling lighting and sound cues through smart devices.

NO EXIT is directed by immersive director Alisa Stewart and features No Exit features Portland artists Gwendolyn Duffy (last seen in ETP's live online production of Turn of the Screw), Kathrine Grant-Suttie (last seen in the title role of ETP's The Picture of Dorian Gray), Rich Cohn-Lee (last seen in the title role of ETP's The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde), and Carlyn Blount (last seen in ETP's first immersive production of The Mousetrap). Pre-show entertainers to be announced.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You