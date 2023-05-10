Experience Theatre Project Announces 2023-24 Season of Immersive Theatre

After its successful sellout season in 2022-23, Experience Theatre will once again offer season subscription packages available June 1

Experience Theatre Project Announces 2023-24 Season of Immersive Theatre

Experience Theatre Project, entering its 7th year of presenting live experiences, is proud to announce their 2023-24 season. Experience the cabin of Annie Wilkes in the middle of winter, a mansion in 1895 England, a feast for a queen in 1591, and a most bawdy, unethical presentation of A Christmas Carol To shake up your ordinary holiday season.

THe mainstage immersive productions will take place at the theatre's host venue, the Beaverton Masonic Lodge at 4690 SW Watson Ave., and the one-day experiences will take place at the Greatroom at 15900 SW Regatta Lane, Beaverton.

Mainstage Shows:

MISERY by Stephen King September 29 - October 28, 2023

This immersive production places the audience inside of Annie Wilkes' cabin in rural Colorado, where she cares for novelist Paul Sheldon. Find yourself an arm's length away from some of the most thrilling moments in the story, adapted from the screenplay by William Goldman.

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde January 26 - February 25, 2024

Find yourself immersed in Victorian London in Oscar Wilde's best known work. Lush costumes and accents galore frame this "Trivial Comedy for Serious People."

One Day Experiences:

A Drunk Christmas Carol December 16, 2023

lovingly ripped off (and with the blessing from) New York City's long running Drunk Shakespeare

A one night gala event that features Dickens's classic story, performed by talented improvisational actors, with one of them slowly becoming three sheets to the wind.

Audience commentary from our 2022 production of A Drunk Christmas Carol:

The Queen's Feast: Return of the Monarch June 8, 2024

An amazing, authentic 1591 culinary experience will feature a spit-roasted pig served by an entertaining cadre of "waiters-in-waiting" approved by Queen Elizabeth I herself. Honored guest William Shakespeare, the Queen, and gala feast guests will be entertained by fine singing, dancing, and theater. A truly enchanted evening of Elizabethan decadence!

After its successful sellout season in 2022-23, Experience Theatre will once again offer season subscription packages available June 1 at Click Here.




