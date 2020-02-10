Donnie And Darcelle Book Signing Event Announced

Powell's Books will be hosting Donnie (Donald Horn member of Willamette Writers) and Walter W Cole/Darcelle for a meet, greet and book signing of the two books published this past year about Walter/Darcelle, Looking from my mirror - a biography about Walter/Darcelle and The Many Shades of Being Darcelle - coffee table book of Walter/Darcelle's 50 years of being a female impersonator and costumer here in Portland.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to meet, take selfies and purchase these two unique books about the Guinness Book of Records 'World's Oldest Performing Drag Queen'.

Meet the man who has entertained Portland for over 50 years as "The Queen of Portland" and who holds the Guinness Book of Records as the 'World's Oldest Performing Drag Queen'. At 89 he shows no sign of slowing down. Meet his friend and author of the books who himself is well-known for his 30 years as the founder of the local theatre company triangle productions!

Their two books will be available for purchase and signing *Looking from my mirror *The Many Shades of Darcelle.

Take selfies, share a story, and even an autograph. This event is free and open to the public.

This is an exciting time for Walter/Darcelle - just having a musical produced about his life, his NE home placed on the National Register, the costume exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society, as well as the Darcelle Street Topper just installed at 3rd/NW Davis and Everett!





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You