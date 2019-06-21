Defunkt Announces 20th Anniversary Season

Defunkt Theatre has announced its 20th Anniversary Season, which includes a trio of Portland Premieres you won't see anywhere other than Defunkt.

All individual performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Season Subscriptions are available now for only $50. Buy Here:

Smokefall

By Noah Haidle

October 18-November 16, 2019

Directed by Patrick Walsh

"If Thornton Wilder had dropped acid, he might have written Smokefall," wrote Variety of our season opener, and indeed this most unusual installment in the tradition of plays about the American Family could be seen as a 21st century offspring of Our Town. Over the course of a funny and deeply moving evening, five actors explore the mythology of one family across many decades from the perspectives of those who left, those who stayed behind, and even two twins in utero. Patrick Walsh directs this Portland premiere that speaks to anyone who has ever had (or yearned for) a family.

BLISS (or Emily Post is Dead!)

By Jami Brandli

February 14-March 14. 2020

Directed by Sarah Armitage

Imagine if Clytemnestra, Medea, Antigone and Cassandra had lived not in Ancient Greece, but in 1960s suburban New Jersey. In this sparkling, darkly comic new play the power of these iconic women is challenged by the stifling expectations of women of their generation, represented here in an odiously boorish Apollo and the eternally perky and soul killing advice of Emily Post. Defunkt's Sarah Armitage directs this Portland premiere from an exciting, award winning new voice in American theater that questions how much has really changed for women since the 1960s and why these characters remain so compelling, in any era.

To Us

By Carrie Barrett

May 1-May 30, 2020

Directed by Elizabeth Jackson

A group of six people identified only by their personality archetypes have formed a kind of utopia, joined in a joyful appreciation for each other the Giant Yellow Sphere that watches over them. When the Blue Cube mysteriously appears, the group find themselves in disagreement for the first time and things get well.....heated. Defunkt's own Elizabeth Jackson directs the world premiere of this work from an up and coming L.A. playwright and actor that uses comedy to explore the nature of group dynamics, rigid beliefs and conflict with great depth and humanity.





