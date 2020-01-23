DEAR DIARY Returns To Kickstand For A Second Season!

This Kickstand Comedy favorite is back February 13th at 7:30p.m., returning with our ensemble of top improvisers and an all-new lineup of guest diarists.

The February guest is podcaster, comedian, producer and Portland-based Persian, Chris Khatami (Spec Script, Ha Ha Harvest Comedy Festival), freshly returned from San Francisco Sketch Fest. Chris has appeared at Portland Podcast Festival, Undertow Comedy Festival, Rose City Comic Con and PAX, but at Dear Diary, he will share passages of his never-before-seen teen writing to inspire an improvised show from our hilarious cast.

The Dear Diary ensemble players are: Natalie Haddad (Show Ridiculous), Katie Kester (Show Ridiculous), Roland Mechanik (Cut and Run), Brianna Núñez-Webb (Papa?), Emily Shankman (Sweathhogs), Emilie Sites (Papa?), and host, Anne Zander (JUICEBOX).

For tickets and more information visit https://www.merctickets.com/events/102672716/dear-diary





