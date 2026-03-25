Corrib Theatre Will Bring OUTSIDE MULLINGAR to CoHo Theatre

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Corrib Theatre will bring Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley to the stage this spring, with performances running April 2 through April 19, 2026, at CoHo Theatre in Portland. Directed by Holly Griffith, the production promises a heartfelt and humorous exploration of love, loneliness, and long-held family tensions in rural Ireland.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45, with $15 student tickets available. The production also participates in the Arts for All program.

Set in a small Irish town, Outside Mullingar follows Rosemary Muldoon and Anthony Reilly, two introverted neighbors whose families have been entangled in a land dispute for decades. As time passes and opportunities for connection seem to dwindle, both quietly yearn for intimacy and purpose. Shanley’s play builds toward a surprising and deeply moving conclusion as the pair finally confront their feelings.

Corrib Theatre’s staging will incorporate live Irish music and foley, along with a tactile and dynamic production design. The cast includes Bruce Burkhartsmeier as Tony Reilly, Jo Pierce as Aoife Muldoon, Saren Nofs Snyder as Rosemary Muldoon, and Rolland Walsh as Anthony Muldoon. Select cast members appear under a Special Appearance Contract with Actors’ Equity Association.

The creative team features Rebecca Lynn Davis (Assistant Director), Heyley Farrell (Stage Manager), Kevin Grgurich (Music Director), Denise Hoey (Dialect Coach), Kristen Mun-Van Noy (Intimacy Director), Kyra Sanford (Scenic & Props Design), Ahmad Santos (Costume Design), and Kelly Terry (Lighting Design).

In addition to the performances, audiences can engage with lobby displays featuring Irish landscape photography by Owen Carey, as well as educational exhibits on Ireland’s history of land disputes, native flowers, and bees. An ASL-interpreted performance will be offered on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Outside Mullingar was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play in 2014 and comes from the playwright behind Doubt, which earned both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. Shanley is also an Academy Award-winning screenwriter, known for films such as Moonstruck and Doubt.